New Poetry Book By Lina Kostenko To Be Published In April

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Chytomo, according to Ukrinform.

The book, titled“Wind from Mars,” will be published by the“A-ba-ba-ha-la-ma-ha” publishing house.

Linacompletes new historical novel - media

“In this book, tragic prophecies and piercing tenderness, merciless aphoristic analyses of political realities, and nostalgic dimensions of human existence intersect in a unique emotional synthesis. The current war is seen not only as a criminal act of historical barbarism, but as a global threat to the planet.“Wind from Mars” is a unique map of Ukraine in the poet's soul-a Ukraine that is wounded but unconquered and free, with its spiritual borders that exist beyond Time,” reads the book's synopsis.

As reported by Ukrinform, the prominent Ukrainian poet and writer Lina Kostenko announced in the summer of 2025 that she was completing a new historical novel about the era of the Hetmanate and preparing it for publication.