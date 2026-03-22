Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The official
exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as
set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged
this week, Trend
reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7
manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
March 9
|
-
|
March 16
|
1.7
|
March 10
|
1.7
|
March 17
|
1.7
|
March 11
|
1.7
|
March 18
|
1.7
|
March 12
|
1.7
|
March 19
|
1.7
|
March 13
|
1.7
|
March 20
|
-
|
|
1.7
|
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
decreased by 0.0045 manat this week, while the weighted average
rate dipped by 0.014075 manat, amounting to 1.952925 manat per
euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
March 9
|
-
|
March 16
|
1.9453
|
March 10
|
1.974
|
March 17
|
1.9545
|
March 11
|
1.9777
|
March 18
|
1.9621
|
March 12
|
1.9607
|
March 19
|
1.9498
|
March 13
|
1.9556
|
March 20
|
-
|
|
1.967
|
|
1.952925
The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian
rubles decreased by 0.0942 this week, while the weighted average
went down by 0.07465 manat, amounting to 2.07565 manat per 100
rubles.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian
ruble
|
March 9
|
-
|
March 16
|
2.1208
|
March 10
|
2.1677
|
March 17
|
2.0926
|
March 11
|
2.1527
|
March 18
|
2.0626
|
March 12
|
2.1452
|
March 19
|
2.0266
|
March 13
|
2.1356
|
March 20
|
-
|
|
2.1503
|
|
2.07565
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
dipped by 0.0001 to 0.0384 this week, and the weighted average rate
decreased by 0.00018 manat, making 0.038475 manat per one lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
March 9
|
-
|
March 16
|
0.0385
|
March 10
|
0.0386
|
March 17
|
0.0385
|
March 11
|
0.0386
|
March 18
|
0.0385
|
March 12
|
0.0385
|
March 19
|
0.0384
|
March 13
|
0.0385
|
March 20
|
-
|
|
0.038655
|
|
0.038475
Since International Women's Day on March 8, 2026, falls on a
Sunday, the following working day, Monday, March 9, is also
observed as a non-working day under Azerbaijan's Labor Code. At the
same time, March 20 is also considered a non-working day due to the
Novruz and Ramadan holidays. Consequently, the information
pertaining to those dates remains undisclosed.
MENAFN22032026000187011040ID1110891589
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment