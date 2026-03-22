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Georgia Trade Turnover Falls 6.9% In Janfeb 2026

Georgia Trade Turnover Falls 6.9% In Janfeb 2026


2026-03-22 12:03:12
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. Georgia's external merchandise trade turnover amounted to $3.5 billion in January–February 2026, marking a 6.9% decrease year-on-year.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Office of Georgia shows that exports increased by 22.9%, reaching $1.03 billion, while imports declined by 15.4% to $2.5 billion.

As a result, Georgia's trade deficit stood at $1.5 billion, accounting for 41.5% of total trade turnover.

In January 2026, exports totaled $480.4 million, while imports reached $1.2 billion, bringing trade turnover to $1.6 billion. In February, exports rose to $545.9 million, while imports amounted to $1.3 billion, with total turnover reaching $1.9 billion.

Despite the overall decline in trade turnover, the statistics show strong export growth and a notable reduction in imports during the first two months of 2026.

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Trend News Agency

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