ODI World Cup 2027: Qondisa Ngwenya Named CEO, Edward Khoza As COO

Key Appointments for 2027 World Cup LOC

Qondisa Ngwenya has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer, while Edward Khoza will serve as the Chief Operating Officer of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027.

Leaders' Background and Experience

According to ESPNcricinfo, the appointments were confirmed by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Saturday, following what the board described as a "rigorous recruitment and selection process," with both candidates receiving unanimous endorsement. The report said that Ngwenya currently serves as the president of Cycling South Africa and brings extensive experience from the sporting and media sectors, including his previous role as head of television production company Octagon. Khoza, meanwhile, has held several key positions within CSA, most recently as executive of domestic cricket. He had also served as head of cricket pathways during the Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) hearings in 2021.

LOC Board Welcomes New Leadership

Welcoming the appointments, LOC Board Chairperson Trevor Manuel expressed confidence in the duo's ability to deliver a successful global event. "The LOC Board is delighted to welcome Qondisa and Edward. We look forward to their expertise in delivering a demanding mega sporting event of this magnitude," Manuel said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

About the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027

The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 is scheduled to be co-hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe during October-November. The tournament will feature 14 teams competing across 54 matches.

While 10 teams will qualify automatically based on rankings and host status, the remaining four spots will be decided through a World Cup Qualifier event, which will include 10 competing teams. (ANI)

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