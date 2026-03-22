Cool, Unsettled Weather With Rain Expected Across Kingdom This Week

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 22 (Petra)-- Temperatures across the Kingdom on Sunday are forecast to remain 4–5 C below seasonal averages, bringing cold and partly to mostly cloudy conditions, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.Rain showers are expected intermittently throughout the day in northern and central regions, as well as parts of the eastern and southern areas, including Aqaba. Thunderstorms may occur during the morning hours. Rainfall is expected to gradually weaken by the evening. Winds will be moderate westerlies, occasionally becoming active.The department has issued warnings about reduced visibility during the morning due to fog formation over mountainous areas, the Badia, and plains. It also cautioned against the risk of thunderstorms in the north during the early hours and slippery road conditions in areas experiencing rainfall.On Monday, a slight rise in temperatures is anticipated. The weather will remain partly to mostly cloudy and relatively cold across most regions, while conditions will be milder in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Light and scattered showers are possible around midday, particularly in southern parts of the country.Tuesday's weather is expected to be partly to mostly cloudy and relatively cold in most areas, with warmer conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. There remains a chance of light, scattered rain showers around midday in southern and eastern regions for a short duration. Winds will be moderate southwesterlies.By Wednesday, temperatures will drop slightly as unstable weather conditions return. Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy, becoming increasingly overcast throughout the day. Rain is forecast in various parts of the Kingdom, potentially accompanied by thunder at times. Winds will be moderate southwesterlies, occasionally becoming active and raising dust in desert areas.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 12 degrees Celsius, and a low of 5 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 23 degrees Celsius during the day, sliding to 15 degrees at night.