Enemy Attacks Brovary Community In Kyiv Region, Damaging Businesses, Homes, And Vehicles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Another nighttime enemy drone attack on the Kyiv region. Under attack are peaceful settlements, civilian businesses, and the homes of our people,” the post reads.

The consequences of the attack were recorded in the Brovary community. Buildings on the premises of three businesses were damaged. A fire broke out at one of them-it has been contained.

The facades and roofs of two private homes, two passenger cars, and a truck were also damaged.

Russians attackpetrovsk region more than 30 times since morning, leaving two dead, five injured

Fortunately, there were no casualties, the post adds.

All emergency services are on the scene. The assessment and cleanup of the attack's aftermath are ongoing.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Slavutych, Kyiv Oblast, 21,000 residents were left without electricity following a Russian attack on Saturday morning.

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