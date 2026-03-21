India-Africa Strategic Partnership Meet Focuses On Energy Storage, Grid Interconnection

MENAFN - KNN India)The India–Africa Strategic Partnership Meet was held on the third day of the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

The key meet which brought together policymakers, ministers, industry leaders and representatives from African nations and global institutions was chaired by Union Power Minister Manohar Lal.

The discussions emphasised strengthening India–Africa cooperation in renewable energy expansion, grid interconnection, energy storage, and institutional capacity building.

Participants highlighted the need for investment-driven collaboration, technology transfer and public-private partnerships to ensure reliable, affordable and sustainable energy access.

India Highlights Experience and Global Initiatives

Addressing the gathering, Lal described energy as central to economic growth and highlighted the vision of One Sun One World One Grid as a pathway for global energy connectivity.

He noted India's transition from energy deficit to surplus and its rapid expansion in renewable capacity as a model that could support Africa's development.

Lal also referred to ongoing collaborations, including projects between Africa50 and the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, as examples of successful partnerships combining financing, technical expertise and infrastructure development.

Call for Action-Oriented Collaboration

Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Naik stressed the need to move from intent to implementation, positioning energy access as a driver of economic transformation.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the importance of cooperation over competition, citing Haryana's focus on energy management, digital governance and agricultural collaboration with African partners.

From an investment perspective, Africa50 CEO Alain Ebobissé emphasised the need for commercially viable and bankable projects, noting Africa's increasing focus on mobilising private capital and expanding transmission infrastructure.

Malawi's Energy and Mining Minister Jean Mathanga called for accelerated renewable energy deployment, including solar and wind projects, along with investments in transmission networks, smart grids and microgrids to support inclusive electrification across Africa.

The meeting underlined a shared vision of leveraging India's technical experience and Africa's resource potential to build resilient and future-ready energy systems, with a focus on long-term socio-economic transformation.

(KNN Bureau)

