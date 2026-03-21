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Eid Al-Fitr In Indonesia
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Devotees listen to a preacher's sermon after attending the Eid al-Fitr prayers at city hall in Surabaya, Indonesia, Saturday.
Devotees attend Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Jakarta Saturday.Eid al Fitr prayers Ramadan
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