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Eid Al-Fitr In Indonesia

Eid Al-Fitr In Indonesia


2026-03-21 03:02:56
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Devotees listen to a preacher's sermon after attending the Eid al-Fitr prayers at city hall in Surabaya, Indonesia, Saturday.

Devotees attend Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Jakarta Saturday.

Eid al Fitr prayers Ramadan

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Gulf Times

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