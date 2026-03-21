Ultrasound AI Market Growth: Opportunities Across Healthcare

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"Ultrasound AI Market by Product (AI-enabled System (POCUS, Handheld, Cart), Solutions (Image Evaluation, Radiology)), Brand (Echopac, Aplio, Acuson, Butterfly), Application (OB/GYN, Cardio, Ortho), End User (Hospital, Clinic, ACC) - Global Forecast to 2030"North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of the region is supported by the rapid adoption of portable and point-of-care ultrasound devices, strong collaboration between healthcare providers, AI developers, and academic institutions, and high healthcare expenditure, enabling investment in advanced imaging technologies.

The report "Ultrasound AI Market by Product (AI-enabled System (POCUS, Handheld, Cart), Solutions (Image Evaluation, Radiology)), Brand (Echopac, Aplio, Acuson, Butterfly), Application (OB/GYN, Cardio, Ortho), End User (Hospital, Clinic, ACC) - Global Forecast to 2030", is expected to reach USD 6.88 billion by 2030 from USD 2.35 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period.

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DRIVER: Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, cancer, diabetes, and liver diseases is significantly driving the growth of the ultrasound AI market. These conditions require accurate, timely, and often repeated imaging for diagnosis, treatment planning, and ongoing monitoring. AI-powered ultrasound systems enhance diagnostic precision through automated image interpretation, anomaly detection, and quantitative measurements, reducing the chances of oversight and enabling faster decision-making. The non-invasive and radiation-free nature of ultrasound, combined with AI's ability to improve image clarity and standardize reporting, makes it an ideal solution for managing long-term conditions where frequent imaging is necessary. Moreover, the integration of AI in ultrasound allows for advanced predictive analytics and early disease detection, even in asymptomatic patients, enabling proactive intervention and improved patient outcomes.

RESTRAINT: High maintenance and upgrade costs

The high maintenance and upgrade costs of AI-enabled ultrasound systems present a significant barrier to adoption, particularly for smaller healthcare facilities and those in developing regions. These advanced systems require regular software updates, hardware servicing, and periodic recalibration to ensure optimal performance and compliance with evolving regulatory standards.

OPPORTUNITY: Expansion of portable ultrasound

The expansion of portable ultrasound devices offers a significant growth opportunity for the ultrasound AI market, as integrating AI into these mobile systems can significantly improve diagnostic precision, speed, and ease of use. AI-powered portable ultrasound enables automated image interpretation, anomaly detection, and real-time analytics, reducing reliance on highly trained operators and ensuring consistent results.

Recent Developments of Ultrasound AI Market

Collaboration: In March 2025, GE HealthCare plans to develop AI-powered X-ray and ultrasound systems by leveraging NVIDIA's Isaac for Healthcare platform, which utilizes three NVIDIA computers-including NVIDIA Omniverse for robotic simulation workflows-to advance physical AI technologies.

Acquisition: In July 2024, GE Healthcare (US) acquired Intelligent Ultrasound Group Plc (UK). The company plans to integrate these solutions across its ultrasound portfolio, enhancing its capabilities with technology designed to improve workflows and streamline usability, ultimately benefiting clinicians & patients.

Divestiture: In September 2023, Hologic (US) entered into a definitive agreement to sell its SSI ultrasound imaging business to SSH Holdings Limited (UK) with a sales price of USD 1.9 million.

Expansion: In November 2022, Canon (US) made a new subsidiary called Canon Healthcare USA Inc. With this strategic move, Canon enhanced its position within the influential American medical market and expedited the expansion of its medical business.

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