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On The Death Of Filaret, Head Of The Ukrainian Orthodox Church Of The Kyiv Patriarchate And Honorary Patriarch Of The Orthodox Church Of Ukraine

On The Death Of Filaret, Head Of The Ukrainian Orthodox Church Of The Kyiv Patriarchate And Honorary Patriarch Of The Orthodox Church Of Ukraine


2026-03-21 02:03:19
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

We mourn the loss of His Holiness, Patriarch Filaret, and extend our heartfelt condolences to the people of Ukraine and all the faithful of the Ukrainian Orthodox community. His steadfast life of service shaped Ukraine's spiritual identity during pivotal moments in its history, and his legacy will endure in the strength of Ukraine's religious and national life. May he rest in peace.

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U.S. Department of State

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