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Welcoming Five Eid Al Fitr Newborns And Honouring New Mothers At Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a flagship hospital in the UAE for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, welcomed five newborns during Eid Al Fitr, marking a meaningful time for families as they greeted the arrival of their babies during the Eid holiday. The list of newborns included three female babies and two male babies, among them the newborn Sheikha bint Othman Al Naqbi born at 4:16 a.m. weighing 2.49 kg Aseel Musaed, who was born at 6:20 a.m. weighing 2.70 kg; and Naya Anas, who was born at 8:55 a.m. weighing 2.73 kg, bringing a special moment for their families as they welcomed their babies during the holiday. For many mothers, the moment carries even greater significance this year, with Mother's Day falling during Eid Al Fitr. The close alignment of the two occasions makes this period especially memorable for families welcoming their newborns, bringing together the significance of new life and motherhood. To mark the occasion, new mothers received flowers and photo frames featuring a picture of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan alongside his grandchildren, a gesture reflecting the importance of family, the strength of mothers, and appreciation for the role they play in nurturing the next generation. Dr. Mathebele Makwela, Acting Chair of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at SSMC, said:“Welcoming a baby into the world is always a profound moment for families. With Eid and Mother's Day falling so close together this year, it makes the experience even more meaningful for the mothers beginning their journey with their newborns. And in the UAE's Year of the Family, moments like these are a powerful reminder of the importance of family bonds and the role mothers play at the heart of every family. It is a privilege for our teams to support families during these milestones and to share in these moments with them.” About Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is one of the largest tertiary hospitals in the UAE offering the highest standards of medical expertise for the treatment of serious and complex conditions anda subsidiary of PureHealth. Established in 2019, SSMC has 660 patient beds, 18 operating theatres, including a hybrid operating room and a 26-bed neonatal intensive care unit. Supported by the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities available, SSMC offers care in 46 specialties, bringing advanced and trusted quality care closer to the UAE and the wider region. About PureHealth: PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth's network comprises:
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SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE
SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services
Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer
The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE
Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation
PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region
One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers
The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment
Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US
Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK
Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus
PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems
Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care
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