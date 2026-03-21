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Endowments Directorate Launches 'Joy Of Eid' Initiative

Endowments Directorate Launches 'Joy Of Eid' Initiative


2026-03-21 02:12:14
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

The General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs has launched the“Joy of Eid” initiative to celebrate Eid al-Fitr by distributing 5,000 gifts to children across 20 major Eid prayer mosques in different areas of Qatar.

The initiative aims to spread happiness among children and strengthen the social impact of endowments (waqf).

According to Director-General engineer Hassan bin Abdullah al-Marzouqi, the programme reflects efforts to activate the role of waqf during religious occasions and promote positive social values.

The Family and Childhood Waqf Fund supported the initiative, highlighting its role in promoting family stability, child development, and community solidarity.

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Gulf Times

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