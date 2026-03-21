Turkiye Condemns Settler Attacks In West Bank

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkiye condemned the recent surge in Israeli settler terror in the West Bank, the illegal settlement activities there, as well as Israeli occupation forces' repression of Palestinians.

In a statement on Saturday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said: "We condemn settler terror and illegal settlement activities in the West Bank, which have recently surged, as well as the repression of Palestinians by Israeli security forces.

"An immediate end to Israel's annexation policies aimed at undermining the two-state solution, which is key to lasting peace in the region, and to settler violence targeting the fundamental rights of Palestinians, in particular the right to life, is indispensable under international law and for regional stability," it added.