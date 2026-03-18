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Azerbaijani Minister Discusses Renewable Energy Projects With Chinese Firm
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with Executive Vice President of PowerChina Resources Ltd., He Shiyou, to discuss the development of renewable energy projects, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.
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