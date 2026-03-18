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Azerbaijani Minister Discusses Renewable Energy Projects With Chinese Firm

Azerbaijani Minister Discusses Renewable Energy Projects With Chinese Firm


2026-03-18 03:05:59
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with Executive Vice President of PowerChina Resources Ltd., He Shiyou, to discuss the development of renewable energy projects, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

The talks focused on the implementation of a 160 MW solar power plant, 2 GW offshore wind energy projects, and potential new investment opportunities. Progress on the solar project was highlighted, with plans for its integration into the national grid as part of the second phase of Azerbaijan's renewable energy expansion. The results of ongoing grid studies by China's Electric Power Planning and Engineering Institute (EPPEI) were noted as a key factor.

The meeting also emphasized the strategic importance the Chinese company places on renewable energy cooperation with Azerbaijan and its interest in evaluating further investment opportunities. Discussions included China's policies on smart grid development, the formation of a“new energy system,” digital transformation, powering data centers and artificial intelligence (AI) systems with renewable energy, and addressing global energy and industrial value chain challenges.

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Trend News Agency

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