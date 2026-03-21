UN Expresses Readiness To Support De-Escalation Efforts In The Middle East

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that the United Nations was ready to contribute to efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in the Middle East and ensuring the protection of the vital Strait of Hormuz.

He explained that the UN had previously played a key role in facilitating the Black Sea Initiative, which enabled the export of Ukrainian food and fertilizers through a humanitarian corridor starting in July 2022.

Guterres added that his main objective was to explore whether similar conditions could be created in the Strait of Hormuz. He noted that the UN was currently engaging with key parties in the Gulf, as well as the European Council.

He further said that while the context and solutions would differ, the UN was willing to assist and had teams ready to manage such efforts, emphasizing a preference for working directly with the United States and other partners.