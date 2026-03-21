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Gold Prices In Dubai Plunge Over Dh100 Since Start Of US-Israel-Iran War
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) {"component":"Story","props":{"story_slug":"gold-price-dubai-plunge-dh103-start-us-israel-iran-war","story_data":{"id":"66444fdc-5682-4d99-8e77-9671c8dccef4","headline":"Gold prices in Dubai plunge over Dh100 since start of US-Israel-Iran war","wordcount":448,"seo":{"meta_description":"Prices drop Dh103 in two weeks as Fed rate caution strengthens dollar, leaving the safe-haven asset in what analysts described as a \u2018fragile equilibrium\u2019","meta_title":"Gold prices in Dubai plunge over Dh100 since start of US-Israel-Iran war","meta_keywords":[],"claim_reviews":{"story":null}},"author_name":"Nasreen Abdulla","tags":[],"cache_tags":["s\/7383\/66444fdc","a\/7383\/2173925"],"story_content_id":"66444fdc-5682-4d99-8e77-9671c8dccef4","slug":"business\/markets\/gold-price-dubai-plunge-dh103-start-us-israel-iran-war","linked_stories":{"dc22f8ce-fa78-4f51-8f15-8faf82746a38":{"author_name":"Waheed Abbas","headline":"Dubai gold prices trend downward as US-Iran talks start tomorrow","story_content_id":"dc22f8ce-fa78-4f51-8f15-8faf82746a38","slug":"business\/markets\/dubai-gold-prices-fall-us-iran-talks","sections":[{"domain_slug":"","slug":"markets","name":"Markets","section_url":"https:\/\/\/business\/markets","id":85723,"parent_id":85708,"display_name":"Investing News","collection":{"slug":"markets-business","name":"Investing","id":195234},"data":{}}],"hero_image_metadata":{"width":790,"height":522,"mime_type":"","file_size":0,"file_name":"","focus_point":[395,261]},"hero_image_s3_key":"khaleejtimes\/import\/images\/582d9c66-1217-4a18-960d-133a49c2f092-org.jpg","url":"https:\/\/\/business\/markets\/dubai-gold-prices-fall-us-iran-talks","content_updated_at":1770271372726,"author_id":2173931,"first_published_at":1770270388725,"authors":[{"id":2173931,"name":"Waheed Abbas","slug":"waheed-abbas","avatar_url":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-01\/bmxeze8s\/Screenshot_2025_07_01_at_12_49_24_PM.png","avatar_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-01\/bmxeze8s\/Screenshot_2025_07_01_at_12_49_24_PM.png","twitter_handle":"","bio":"Waheed Abbas is Assistant Editor, covering real estate, aviation and other business stories that directly affect the lives of UAE consumers. 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When not challenged by deadlines, you\u2019ll find her pulling off submissions on the jiu jitsu mats.","public_email":"","highlighted_name":"","avatar_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-01\/02hi8u5f\/Screenshot_2025_07_01_at_12_38_11_PM.png?width=124&height=124&mode=crop","avatar_medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-01\/02hi8u5f\/Screenshot_2025_07_01_at_12_38_11_PM.png?width=400","avatar_large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-01\/02hi8u5f\/Screenshot_2025_07_01_at_12_38_11_PM.png?width=800","avatar_original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-01\/02hi8u5f\/Screenshot_2025_07_01_at_12_38_11_PM.png"}],"thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes\/import\/images\/Na04VCDKJEnQEQf0wk3SR584kek.jpg?width=200","medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes\/import\/images\/Na04VCDKJEnQEQf0wk3SR584kek.jpg?width=400","large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes\/import\/images\/Na04VCDKJEnQEQf0wk3SR584kek.jpg?width=800","original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes\/import\/images\/Na04VCDKJEnQEQf0wk3SR584kek.jpg"},"465239f4-08ef-4fe8-bcf4-c28771cf4bdb":{"author_name":"Waheed Abbas","headline":"Gold prices continue to trend downward in Dubai in early trade","story_content_id":"465239f4-08ef-4fe8-bcf4-c28771cf4bdb","slug":"business\/markets\/gold-prices-continue-to-trend-downward-in-dubai-in-early-trade-on-march-13","sections":[{"domain_slug":"","slug":"markets","name":"Markets","section_url":"https:\/\/\/business\/markets","id":85723,"parent_id":85708,"display_name":"Investing News","collection":{"slug":"markets-business","name":"Investing","id":195234},"data":{}}],"hero_image_metadata":{"width":600,"height":399,"mime_type":"image\/jpeg","file_size":97790,"file_name":"Gold-price-Dubai.jpeg","focus_point":[300,200]},"hero_image_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-13\/8bwqoedw\/Gold-price-Dubai.jpeg","url":"https:\/\/\/business\/markets\/gold-prices-continue-to-trend-downward-in-dubai-in-early-trade-on-march-13","content_updated_at":1773388717767,"author_id":2173931,"first_published_at":1773388717430,"authors":[{"id":2173931,"name":"Waheed Abbas","slug":"waheed-abbas","avatar_url":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-01\/bmxeze8s\/Screenshot_2025_07_01_at_12_49_24_PM.png","avatar_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-01\/bmxeze8s\/Screenshot_2025_07_01_at_12_49_24_PM.png","twitter_handle":"","bio":"Waheed Abbas is Assistant Editor, covering real estate, aviation and other business stories that directly affect the lives of UAE consumers. He frequently reports human interest stories, too.","public_email":"","highlighted_name":"","avatar_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-01\/bmxeze8s\/Screenshot_2025_07_01_at_12_49_24_PM.png?width=124&height=124&mode=crop","avatar_medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-01\/bmxeze8s\/Screenshot_2025_07_01_at_12_49_24_PM.png?width=400","avatar_large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-01\/bmxeze8s\/Screenshot_2025_07_01_at_12_49_24_PM.png?width=800","avatar_original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-01\/bmxeze8s\/Screenshot_2025_07_01_at_12_49_24_PM.png"}],"thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-13\/8bwqoedw\/Gold-price-Dubai.jpeg?width=200","medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-13\/8bwqoedw\/Gold-price-Dubai.jpeg?width=400","large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-13\/8bwqoedw\/Gold-price-Dubai.jpeg?width=800","original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-13\/8bwqoedw\/Gold-price-Dubai.jpeg"}},"last_published_at":1774103248343,"subheadline":"Yellow metal rates are currently navigating heightened uncertainty after caught between opposing forces that make it difficult to establish a clear short-term trend","alternative":{"home":{},"social":{}},"sections":[{"domain-slug":null,"slug":"markets","name":"Markets","section-url":"https:\/\/\/business\/markets","id":85723,"parent-id":85708,"display-name":"Investing News","collection":{"slug":"markets-business","name":"Investing","id":195234},"data":null},{"domain-slug":null,"slug":"business","name":"Business","section-url":"https:\/\/\/business","id":85708,"parent-id":null,"display-name":"Business","collection":{"slug":"business","name":"Business","id":195219},"data":null},{"domain-slug":null,"slug":"uae","name":"UAE","section-url":"https:\/\/\/uae","id":85786,"parent-id":null,"display-name":"UAE News","collection":{"slug":"uae","name":"UAE","id":195297},"data":null}],"publishedjson":[],"owner_name":"Nasreen Abdulla","custom_slug":"Gold price Dubai plunge Dh103 start US-Israel-Iran war","push_notification":"","hero_image_metadata":{"width":1200,"height":800,"mime_type":"","file_size":0,"file_name":"","focus_point":[]},"entities":[],"published_at":1774103248343,"summary":"","push_notification_title":"","external_id":"","canonical_url":"","hero_image_hyperlink":"","status":"published","hero_image_attribution":"","hero_image_alt_text":"The Fed reaffirming its monetary tightening stance is seen as a negative for non-yielding bullion.","hero_image_S3_key":"khaleejtimes\/import\/images\/d67334a6-5e07-4bc7-ad8b-2d76b3eb400b-org.jpg","cards":[{"story_elements":[{"id":"849a11c8-ac18-4ed3-ae00-20b0970e6a6d","type":"text","family_id":"1142e0f1-970c-414c-be5f-fb53fd5f70de","page_url":"\/story\/66444fdc-5682-4d99-8e77-9671c8dccef4\/element\/849a11c8-ac18-4ed3-ae00-20b0970e6a6d","title":"","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war<\/a><\/strong> for the latest regional developments.]<\/em><\/p>Gold prices in Dubai<\/a> continued its free fall to new lows on Saturday, as persistent regional tensions weighed on the market. The price of 24k gold stood at Dh541.50 when markets opened on Saturday. <\/p>This marked a whooping Dh103 fall from March 2 \u2014 just days after the start of the US-Israel-Iran war \u2014 when the prices stood at Dh645.25 per gram. Similarly, the rates of 22K, 21K, 18K, and 14K slid down to Dh501.50, Dh480.75, Dh412.25 and Dh321.50 respectively on Saturday.<\/p>According to experts, gold prices are currently navigating heightened uncertainty after caught between opposing forces that make it difficult to establish a clear short-term trend. <\/p>Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.<\/a><\/strong><\/p>\u201cOn the one hand, the macroeconomic backdrop in the United States has reinforced expectations of higher interest rates for longer,\u201d said Antonio Di Giacomo, senior market analyst at XS. \u201cOn the other hand, the geopolitical environment continues to deteriorate, increasing demand for safe-haven assets.\u201d<\/p>
'Fragile equilibrium'<\/h3>Recent US data shows that wholesale prices \u2014 a key measure of inflation \u2014 rose more than expected, jumping 0.7 per cent in a single month and hitting a one-year high of 3.4 per cent annually, mainly due to surging oil costs. <\/p>In response, the US Federal Reserve signalled that it will be cautious about cutting interest rates anytime soon, which has strengthened the US dollar. According to Antonio, the Fed\u2019s decision which came on Wednesday, is challenging news for gold because when the dollar is strong and interest rates remain high, investors find it less attractive to hold gold putting downward pressure on its price.<\/p>He noted that despite these pressures, geopolitical factors remain a key support for the precious metal, as rising oil prices- driven by regional tensions- enhance gold\u2019s appeal as a hedge against systemic risks and loss of purchasing power.<\/p>\u201cOver the past year, gold has posted gains of 50 to 60 per cent year-over-year, reflecting strong structural demand,\u201d he said. \u201cHowever, gold\u2019s performance has not been linear. Despite geopolitical risks, its upside has been constrained by macroeconomic factors.\" <\/p>\"The combination of high interest rates, a strong dollar, and expectations of restrictive monetary policy continues to limit short-term upside potential, leading to consolidation phases around key psychological levels,\" he added.<\/p>He concluded that the yellow metal is in a \u201cfragile equilibrium, where geopolitical risks provide support, but dollar strength and elevated interest rates act as significant headwinds.\u201d<\/p>"},{"id":"2e28a6eb-32aa-45ac-a4f4-ffa72d21c0b7","type":"text","family_id":"e612559a-191e-47d4-ae3e-f7cf71ccc2a7","page_url":"\/story\/66444fdc-5682-4d99-8e77-9671c8dccef4\/element\/2e28a6eb-32aa-45ac-a4f4-ffa72d21c0b7","title":"","description":"","metadata":
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