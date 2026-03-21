'God And Law Will Punish Him': Karnataka Govt Official Dies By Suicide Days Before Retirement, Blames Senior Colleague

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Social Welfare Department officer in Karnataka's Tumakuru district allegedly died by suicide at his office after recording a video, accusing his senior colleague of harassment

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Mallikarjun, an Assistant Director at the Social Welfare Department.

Blames harassment by senior

He was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the social welfare department office in Pavagada town on Friday.

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Police also recovered a selfie video the taluk-level officer of the department recorded a on his mobile phone, before taking his own life.

In the video, Mallikarjun a native of Gundarlahalli in Pavagada accused Krishnappa, the Joint Director of Social Welfare Department of harassing him.

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In the video, he also said that his mother, wife and children had taken good care of him.

"My mother, wife, and children have taken good care of me and made me feel proud. I was supposed to support them, but I am not able to do so. I wanted to do more for them, but I cannot. It is because of Joint Director Krishnappa's harassment that I have taken this decision," he said in the video.

He claimed that God and the law would punish his senior colleague for his actions.

"Krishnappa will be punished by God. Since he is a troublemaker, my family members need not seek revenge. He will be punished by God and by law.”

Case filed

Based on a complaint filed by Mallikarjun's family and the selfie video, a case of abetment of suicide has been registered under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the Joint Director, and the matter is under investigation, a senior police officer told PTI.

Under investigation over irregularities

According to the police, Mallikarjun who was due to retire in just 10 days was under a departmental investigation, over alleged irregularitie.

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Krishnappa, the Joint Director whom Mallikarjun accused of harassment had initiated the inquiry, which could have affected his pension and other work-related matters.

Workplace harassment can have devastating consequences on mental health. It is essential for organizations to have robust support systems for employees facing harassment. Awareness and timely intervention can potentially prevent tragic outcomes like suicide.

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