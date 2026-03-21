Azharuddin Offers Eid Prayers In Hyderabad, Calls For Peace And Unity

The Minister was accompanied by his son, Mohammed Asaduddin and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, along with a large number of worshippers who gathered to offer special Eid prayers on the occasion.

Extending warm greetings to the people, Azharuddin conveyed a message of peace, unity and communal harmony. He emphasised the importance of brotherhood and mutual respect in society, particularly during such auspicious occasions, and urged people to uphold these values in their daily lives.

He also expressed gratitude to all those who participated in the prayers and appreciated the spirit of togetherness displayed by the community. The Minister prayed for continued peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of Telangana and countrymen.