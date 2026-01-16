PESA Act A Significant Step Towards Tribal Empowerment: MP Governor

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Jan 16 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Friday chaired a joint meeting of the Panchayat and Rural Development and Tribal Affairs departments and reviewed the progress in implementation of the PESA Act (Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas) in the state.

During the meeting held at Lok Bhavan (Governor's House), a detailed review was conducted on several key aspects, including the financial status of PESA Gram Sabhas, conversion of forest villages into revenue villages, preparation of nazri maps of Gram Sabhas, pending proposals, status of pattas, tendu leaf collection payments and other related issues.

Madhya Pradesh Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, who also joined the meeting, presented a detailed report on efforts regarding effective publicity of the 'PESA' rules, forthcoming targets, achievements, challenges and their practical solutions, according to a press note issued by the Governor's office.

The Governor said that the PESA Act is a highly significant step towards tribal empowerment and emphasised the need for extensive sensitisation of tribal communities and Gram Sabhas regarding the benefits under the scheme introduced by the Centre.

He stated that the initiative (PESA Act) has opened new avenues for development in the social, economic and cultural lives of tribal communities.

“The success of peace and dispute resolution committees constituted under the 'PESA' rules in resolving disputes at the local level is highly encouraging. These committees are strengthening social harmony and fraternity, while also freeing tribal communities from unnecessary litigation and financial burdens,” the Governor said in a statement.

He directed the concerned departments to ensure extensive publicity of the successful implementation and achievements of PESA, and to adopt innovative methods to take the notable successes of Gram Sabhas and PESA committees to the grassroots.

Senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary (Panchayat and Rural Development) Deepali Rastogi and Principal Secretary (Tribal Affairs) Gulshan Bamra, attended the review meeting and presented detailed updates on the agenda points.