Missiles Fired At UK-US Base Signal Escalation Into Indian Ocean

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Iran has fired missiles towards the UK-US military base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, according to US officials, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions.

Two intermediate-range ballistic missiles were launched towards the base, located in the Chagos Islands, but neither struck their target, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal and Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency. One missile was intercepted by a US warship, while the other reportedly failed during flight.

The UK Ministry of Defence condemned what it described as “reckless attacks” by Iran, warning that such actions pose a threat to British interests and allies.

“Iran's reckless attacks, lashing out across the region and holding hostage the Strait of Hormuz, are a threat to British interests and British allies,” a spokesperson said.“RAF jets and other UK military assets are continuing to defend our people and personnel in the region.”

The UK government has also confirmed that it has authorised the United States to use British bases for“specific and limited defensive operations”.

Iran responded sharply to the development, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stating that Tehran would“exercise its right to self-defence”. In a post on X, he criticised the UK government, arguing that the majority of the British public does not support involvement in what he described as a US-Israel war against Iran.

Diego Garcia lies approximately 2,360 miles from Iran and hosts a major airbase capable of supporting long-range US bombers. The facility, which includes extensive fuel storage, radar systems and a deep-water port, has long served as a strategic hub for US military operations in the Middle East.

The UK has agreed to transfer sovereignty of the islands to Mauritius while leasing back the base, underscoring its continued strategic importance.

US President Donald Trump criticised allies for what he described as a slow response, saying the UK“should have acted a lot faster” in granting permission for US use of its bases. He has also increased pressure on NATO allies, accusing some of reluctance to deploy naval forces to help secure the Strait of Hormuz.

The incident highlights the widening geographical scope of the conflict, with strategic infrastructure beyond the Middle East increasingly drawn into the confrontation.