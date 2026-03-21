Lufthansa Cargo Demonstrates Strong Performance In 2025 Results

Dhaka: Lufthansa Cargo has published its 2025 financial results, demonstrating significant improvement across all key indicators compared to the previous year. Moreover, the cargo airline reached an interim milestone ahead of schedule, strengthened its position in multiple core industry sectors, and digitalized its operational infrastructure, while also expanding capacities and route networks through strategic collaborations, opening a new hub in Southern Europe, and adding flights to new destinations.

In 2025, the Lufthansa Group subsidiary generated a total revenue of EUR 3.4 billion, a 4% increase from the EUR 3.26 billion recorded in 2024. Adjusted EBIT margin improved by 1.8 percentage points to 9.5%. EBIT margin was 7.7% in 2024.

Available freight capacity expanded to a total of 14.45 billion freight tonne kilometers, up 5.4%, while sales increased by 7% year-on-year to 9.1 billion freight tonne kilometers. Average load factor improved by 1.1 percentage points to 63 percent from the previous year's 61.9%. Furthermore, quality measured in“delivery on time” rose by 5 percentage points.

Lufthansa Cargo said, in 2023, under the "Bold Moves" corporate strategy, the airline had set ambitious goals to establish itself among the top three global air freight carriers based on "Revenue Freight Kilometers" by 2030 and among the top five by the end of the 2026 financial year. However, it reached the interim milestone in the 2025 financial year, well ahead of the pre-set schedule. Additionally, employee engagement and customer satisfaction also increased significantly during the period.

Lufthansa Cargo CEO Ashwin Bhat said,“Being back among the top 5 global air freight providers already in 2025 is proof of the impact of our BOLD MOVES strategy and of the outstanding commitment and ambition of our team worldwide. We have taken decisive steps in a short period of time to continue improving quality, customer satisfaction, and efficiency at the same time-exactly where our customers experience the greatest value.”

CFO and CHRO Gregor Schleussner stated,“Lufthansa Cargo grew by 7.3 percent last year-more than double the growth of the overall market, which stood at 3.4 percent. This development impressively underscores the quality, reliability, and economic strength of our business model.”

Schleussner noted that consistent cost management and high profitability enabled the company to exceed its margin target. The strong performance provided additional financial leeway to continue investing in future technologies, infrastructure, and high-quality services for the customers. Currently, the airline is investing EUR 600 million in its new modern freight center at the Frankfurt hub.

Through strategic cooperation with Italian national carrier ITA Airways and the establishment of Rome as its fifth hub, Lufthansa Cargo has expanded capacities and strengthened its presence in Southern Europe. The initiatives are projected to increase the cargo airline's global belly hold capacity by around 20% in the long run.

Lufthansa Cargo's route network also saw massive expansions in 2025. Alongside new A321F destinations such as Katowice and Beirut, the airline resumed services to Tel Aviv and increased up to seven weekly flights on that connection. In intercontinental traffic, it added freighter connections to Almaty and a new route from Shanghai to Los Angeles over the Pacific, complemented by up to 50 weekly frequencies in Asia-Pacific and more than 30 destinations in North and South America. Belly hold capacity was also expanded through new routes from Vienna to Los Angeles and from Munich to Orlando, Windhoek, and Calgary.

The air freight operator further strengthened its position in sectors such as Pharma, Automotive, Aviation, and Semiconductors in 2025, introducing new standards for vehicle transport and optimizing processes for the transportation of aircraft engines. At the same time, significant progress was made in digitalization with a new online booking system, an improved tracking solution, and AI-powered tools.

In 2026, Lufthansa Cargo aims to continue focusing on expanding its offerings by deepening collaboration with Swiss WorldCargo and establishing Zurich as its sixth hub in Europe. The cargo airline said, with a harmonized product and service portfolio, it is laying the foundation for further joint growth and an even stronger market presence to benefit customers of both companies, providing access to one of the most comprehensive networks in the global air freight industry.

V