General Staff: Defense Forces Strike Russian Command Posts In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

In the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol in the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a command post of a unit belonging to the“Rubicon” center.

In addition, a Russian army repair unit was struck in Khliborobne in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, and a command and observation post of a Russian Armed Forces unit was struck in Paraskoviivka, Donetsk region.

The extent of the damage inflicted and enemy losses are being clarified.

Air Defense Forces shot down 148 of 154 Russian drones

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian Telegram channels claimed there was a massive drone attack which specifically targeted an oil refinery and two chemical plants.

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