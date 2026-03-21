General Staff: Defense Forces Strike Russian Command Posts In Donetsk Region
In the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol in the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a command post of a unit belonging to the“Rubicon” center.
In addition, a Russian army repair unit was struck in Khliborobne in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, and a command and observation post of a Russian Armed Forces unit was struck in Paraskoviivka, Donetsk region.
The extent of the damage inflicted and enemy losses are being clarified.Read also: Air Defense Forces shot down 148 of 154 Russian drones
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian Telegram channels claimed there was a massive drone attack which specifically targeted an oil refinery and two chemical plants.
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