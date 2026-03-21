Volodymyr And Olena Zelensky Attend Funeral Service For Patriarch Filaret

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky reported this on Facebook.

“Today, Ukrainians bid farewell to Patriarch Filaret. He devoted immense effort to ensuring that Ukraine would have its own autocephalous church,” Zelensky stated.

According to the President, without Patriarch Filaret's perseverance and courage, it is impossible to imagine the history of Ukrainian autonomy, spiritual independence, and the building of a truly strong state.

“We remember. We honor. We remain grateful. May he rest in peace,” the president emphasized.

Zelensky signs law restoring Ukraine-EU agreement on scientific and technological cooperation

As reported by Ukrinform, Honorary Patriarch Filaret of Kyiv and All Rus-Ukraine (born Mykhailo Antonovych Denysenko), retired hierarch of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, passed away at the age of 97.

The farewell service for Patriarch Filaret at St. Michael's Cathedral will continue until March 22.

Photo: Office of the President