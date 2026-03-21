Premium Petrol: Is It Really Worth The Extra Money For Your Car Or Bike?

Premium Petrol vs Normal Petrol: When you pull up to a petrol pump, you see two different nozzles: one for normal fuel and another for premium. The attendant often asks, 'Sir, normal or power?' Many people think the expensive fuel will make their vehicle fly like a rocket, while others feel it's just a waste of money. On March 20, oil companies hiked the price of premium petrol by up to ₹2.35 per litre, making it about ₹10-12 more expensive than normal petrol. This brings up a big question: is premium petrol actually necessary for your vehicle? Should you really be spending more, and how is it different from the regular stuff?

What's the real difference between normal and premium petrol?

Let's break it down with an example. Think of normal petrol as the 'dal-roti' for your vehicle-it provides the basic energy needed to run. Premium petrol, on the other hand, is like a 'health drink' for your engine. It's mixed with special additives that help clean the engine's internal parts and prevent carbon build-up. But the biggest difference is the Octane Number. Normal petrol has an octane number of 91, while premium petrol has a higher octane number, usually 95 or 97.

What does octane do?

The higher the octane number, the more efficiently the petrol burns inside the engine at the right time. If the octane is too low, the fuel can ignite prematurely, causing a rattling or 'knocking' sound from the engine. This sound is a sign of a problem and can be very damaging to the engine in the long run.

Is premium petrol necessary for your vehicle?

For normal cars or bikes (100cc-1500cc)

This completely depends on your vehicle's engine. If you own a common vehicle like an Activa, Splendor, Alto, or Swift, you don't need premium petrol at all. The standard 91 octane petrol is perfectly fine for these engines. Using expensive fuel won't give you better mileage or more pickup. It will just be a waste of your hard-earned money.

For luxury or sports cars and bikes

If you have a high-performance vehicle like a BMW, a Mercedes, or a sports bike, you should only use premium petrol. The engines in these vehicles are very powerful and are specifically designed to run on higher-octane fuel (95 octane or more) to perform correctly.

How to know if your vehicle needs premium petrol?

The easiest way is to check your vehicle's owner's manual. You can also look for a sticker inside the fuel tank lid. If it says 'Recommended: 95 Octane' or something similar, then you should stick to premium petrol. If there's no such recommendation, it's not necessary for your vehicle.

Benefits of using premium petrol occasionally

Even if you have a regular car, experts believe that filling a full tank with premium petrol every 3,000-4,000 kilometres can be beneficial. The cleaning agents in premium fuel can help remove carbon deposits from the engine's fuel injectors and valves. This can make the engine run smoother and might even lead to a slight improvement in mileage. Think of it as a mini 'servicing' for your older vehicle's engine.

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