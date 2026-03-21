Rain Week Ahead In Qatar, Heavy Showers Expected Midweek

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: There is a chance of continued rain during the upcoming week, possibly becoming heavy by midweek, according to the Qatar Meteorology Department.

"Partly cloudy to cloudy weather is expected to continue during the upcoming week, with chances of rain, thundery in some areas," it said in its update.

The intensity is expected to range between light and moderate, peaking from Monday, March 23, 2026, to Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and becoming heavy at times.

The weather department advised caution due to possible strong downdrafts accompanying the rain.

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