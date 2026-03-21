NATO Fully Committed To Supporting Ukraine Admiral Vandier

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, Admiral Pierre Vandier, Ukrinform reports.

"NATO is here and fully committed to help Ukraine in its long-lasting endeavor against Russia," he said.

The admiral noted that this was the first visit to Ukraine by the head of NATO's Allied Command Transformation. During his stay in Kyiv, he discussed with Ukraine's civilian and military leadership NATO's support for the country's ongoing efforts to repel Russia's full-scale invasion.

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Vandier explained that NATO has two key structures for assisting Ukraine.

"One is NSATU [NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine] – a NATO support and training unit – and the other one is JATEC [Joint Analysis, Training and Education Center], which is under my command," he said.

According to him, JATEC is a "win-wing organism" that integrates Ukraine's battlefield experience, disseminates it within NATO, and at the same time uses the Alliance's tools in education, training, and interoperability to help Ukraine develop its own solutions.

He added that these efforts are not only aimed at the current fight but also at "building a solid and efficient military for the future."

"We have achieved impressive progress and my visit shows the successful increments and progress Ukraine has made so far in this fight using the best of technology. Would it be space. Would it be IT. Would it be robotics. With great success in being more lethal and being more efficient on the battlefield," Vandier concluded.

As reported, thanks to JATEC's work, Ukrainian companies have for the first time been allowed to participate in defense tenders serving both NATO and Ukraine, opening a new stage in cooperation between Kyiv and the Alliance, particularly in areas such as UAVs and civilian protection.

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