Eid Staycation Demand Lifts Domestic Tourism, Hotel Bookings

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hotels across Doha are experiencing a notable surge in bookings for Eid Al Fitr holidays amidst ongoing tensions in the region, as citizens and residents increasingly opt for local staycations rather than travelling abroad.

Industry experts say the combination of time off, competitive hotel offers, and a growing preference for convenience has pushed occupancy rates close to peak-season levels.

Speaking to The Peninsula, hospitality operators emphasise that the Eid period has evolved into one of the busiest times of the year for domestic tourism, with families and groups choosing to celebrate within Qatar during the extended holiday period.

“Eid has become a key driver for the local hospitality market,” said Varghese Mathew, a hospitality consultant in Doha.“With longer holidays and strong value-driven packages, hotels are seeing occupancy levels that rival some of the busiest travel seasons.”

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Several hotels have introduced a wide range of promotions to capitalise on this demand, bundling accommodations with dining, leisure, and family-oriented experiences.

Mathew noted that Qatar's hospitality sector has matured significantly in recent years, making it easier for individuals to find diverse experiences locally.

“There is now enough variety in the market for people to enjoy a local holiday without leaving the country. That is a major factor behind the rise in staycations during Eid,” he said.

Qatar plans to spend $45bn (QR164.5bn) to expand the local tourism sector by 2030, aiming for 7 million visitors annually, as per a report by Mordor Intelligence.

The hospitality market is highlighted as one of the highest growth rates, with tourism expected to contribute 12 percent to the country's GDP.

According to Mohammed Karim, a Qatar-based hotel manager, guests are no longer just booking rooms but are looking for a complete holiday experience.

“We are seeing a clear shift toward bundled offerings,” Karim said.“Residents want everything in one place, from Eid dining to entertainment and relaxation, which has increased the appeal of staycations.”

The trend also reflects broader changes in travel behavior, with individuals prioritising ease and value during holiday breaks.

Family bookings are driving much of the demand, with hotels tailoring their offerings to include activities for children and group-friendly amenities.

This has resulted in particularly strong interest in resorts and larger properties that can accommodate extended families.

He noted that these packages are among the fastest to sell out.“Anything that combines accommodation with dining and family entertainment is performing exceptionally well this Eid,” Karim said.

As the week-long holiday continues, market experts expect occupancy levels to rise further, especially across resort and luxury segments.

He further added,“We anticipate very high occupancy during the Eid period, and this has become an essential window for hotels to generate revenue and strengthen their positioning in the domestic tourism market.”

Meanwhile, residents say that regional uncertainty has also impacted travel decisions this year.“We were initially thinking of travelling for Eid this year, but our airline tickets got cancelled, and we requested a refund,” said Stanley Jacob, an IT professional in Doha.

“The hotel offers are quite decent, and it feels safer and more convenient to plan a staycation here with family.”

The surge in staycation demand underscores the growing importance of local tourism, with Eid increasingly serving as a cornerstone period for the country's hospitality sector.