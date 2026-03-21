China's EV Company Xpeng's Latin America Launch Set For March 25

MENAFN - AzerNews) Chinese electric vehicle maker Guangzhou Xiaopeng Motors Technology Co. Ltd. (Xpeng) announced on Friday that it will officially enter the Latin American market with a launch event in Mexico on March 25,reports.

"Xpeng's global journey has finally reached Latin America," the company said on X. The EV and flying car firm already has a presence in Europe and Asia.

The firm manufactures most of its cars at a wholly owned factory in Zhaoqing, while European models are produced in Austria.

The announcement followed strong quarterly results, which showed that the fourth quarter of 2025 revenue reached 22.25 billion yuan or $3.2 billion, up 38.2% year-on-year.