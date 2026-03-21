Uzbekistan Eyes Tire Recycling Investment Project With China's CAMC Engineering

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and China's CAMC Engineering have discussed prospective investment projects focused on recycling worn-out tires and producing carbon black in the country, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The matter was reviewed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Ilzat Kasimov, Guo Jije, General Director of the Uzbekistan representative office of China CAMC Engineering, and Piao Qian, General Director of Fushun Zhenxing Chemical Engineering.

During the talks, the sides considered the introduction of modern pyrolysis technologies, the establishment of environmentally safe production facilities, and the use of advanced engineering solutions aimed at reducing industrial waste and improving resource efficiency. Particular attention was paid to the prospects for localizing the production of carbon black using recycled raw materials.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to develop practical cooperation on the project and to continue joint work on its phased implementation.

Fushun Zhenxing Chemical Engineering, based in Fushun, China, specializes in chemical engineering, petrochemical technologies, and environmental solutions. The company has implemented more than 80 projects related to carbon black production worldwide.