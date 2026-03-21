Unmanned Systems In Belgorod Sector Strike“ Solntsepyok,”“Acacia” SPG, And Enemy Armored Vehicles
“In the Belgorod direction and in the border areas of the Kharkiv region, operators of the 429th 'Achilles' UAS Brigade struck a number of enemy targets: the TOS-1A 'Solntsepyok,' the 2S3 'Acacia' self-propelled gun, a tank, and other armored vehicles,” the statement reads.Read also: NGU troops destroy six enemy“Grad” rocket launchers in Pokrovsk area
Taking such assets out of commission limits the enemy's ability to conduct intense fire, while destroying vehicles and armored equipment reduces its mobility and complicates the resupply of its units, the SBS emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, operators of the 413th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,“Raid,” struck a Russian R-330Zh“Zhytel” electronic warfare station in the Zaporizhzhia region.
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