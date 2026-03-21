Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Judoka Wins Silver Medal At Grand Slam Tournament

Azerbaijani Judoka Wins Silver Medal At Grand Slam Tournament


2026-03-21 02:04:00
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The Azerbaijani judoka Turan Bayramov, competing in the 66 kg weight class, won the silver medal on the first day of the Grand Slam judo tournament in Tbilisi, Georgia, Trend reports.

Bayramov won by ippon against athletes from France, Russia, Germany, Finland, and Georgia to advance to the final.

The judoka won the silver medal in the final after losing to Kazakhstan's Nurkanat Serikbayev.

This result marked the 23-year-old athlete's first Grand Slam medal in the new weight class and the fourth of his career overall.

MENAFN21032026000187011040ID1110890053



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search