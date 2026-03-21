Azerbaijani Judoka Wins Silver Medal At Grand Slam Tournament
Bayramov won by ippon against athletes from France, Russia, Germany, Finland, and Georgia to advance to the final.
The judoka won the silver medal in the final after losing to Kazakhstan's Nurkanat Serikbayev.
This result marked the 23-year-old athlete's first Grand Slam medal in the new weight class and the fourth of his career overall.
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