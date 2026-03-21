Case Over UAH 146M Embezzlement From Ukroboronprom Referred To Court

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SAPO announced this on Facebook.

Among the accused are former officials of state-owned enterprises belonging to“Ukroboronprom” and the actual beneficiary of a private company.

The defendants were charged under Part 5 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 366, and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation, embezzlement, or acquisition of property through abuse of official position; official forgery; and legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means).

The investigation established that a state-owned enterprise-an exporter of Ukrainian-made military products-engaged a non-resident company to provide intermediary services in foreign economic contracts. However, in reality, all the work was performed by employees of the state-owned enterprise.

As a result, between 2016 and 2019, the state-owned enterprise unjustifiably paid the intermediary an agency fee of UAH 146 million for services that were not actually provided.

To launder these funds, the group members transferred them to the accounts of shell companies, after which they distributed the funds among themselves.

On July 18, 2025, the pre-trial investigation into the case was completed. Since then, the defense has been reviewing the case materials.

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The prosecutor's office noted that the crime was uncovered by detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine with operational support from the Security Service of Ukraine under the procedural guidance of SAPO prosecutors.

As reported by Ukrinform, in March, NABU and the SAPO uncovered an organized criminal group that, between 2014 and 2019, embezzled funds from companies within the Ukroboronprom concern totaling over UAH 32 million, and also attempted to embezzle over UAH 19 million from these companies.

Photo: Ukroboronprom