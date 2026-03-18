Samsung Electronics Union Votes For May Strike

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Tens of thousands of Samsung Electronics workers said Wednesday they will strike in May over a wage dispute, raising concerns over chip production.

The firm is one of two South Korean chipmakers, along with SK hynix, now crucial suppliers of advanced memory chips for booming AI infrastructure demand.

The announcement is a blow to South Korea's bid to join the United States and China as one of the world's top three AI powers.

Samsung announced last month that it had begun mass production of next-generation high-bandwidth memory chips, HBM4s, seen as a key component for scaling up the vast data centres driving the rise of artificial intelligence.

More than 66,000 of nearly 90,000 unionised workers took part in a vote on whether to strike, the association of three unions said in a press release.

"Of those who voted, 93.1 percent voted in favour," it said.

"This result makes clear that the vast majority of Samsung Electronics workers reject the company's current proposal as failing to uphold the management principle of 'People First'," it said.

The unions' demands include a seven-percent wage hike, the removal of a cap on bonuses and a more transparent performance-based bonus system.

The will of the workers was a "strong warning to the leadership", it added.

Samsung told AFP it remained "committed to reaching a smooth agreement" with the unions.

Long staunchly anti-union, founder Lee Byung-chul once vowed never to allow unions "until I have dirt over my eyes". He died in 1987.

Samsung Electronics' first labour union was formed in the late 2010s.

Samsung Electronics workers wage dispute chip production