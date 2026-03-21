Wind Surge Puts Azerbaijan On Track For Multi-Gigawatt Expansion

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The modernization and development of Azerbaijan's energy system have become key national priorities in recent years. Building on its long-standing success in the oil and gas sector, the country is now actively pursuing a transition toward renewable and sustainable energy sources. Current data indicates that this shift is already producing tangible results, although the transition remains uneven across different segments of the renewable energy mix.

According to the State Statistics Committee, in January-February 2026 Azerbaijan generated 141.6 million kWh of electricity from wind power plants. This represents an increase of 138.2 million kWh, or 41.6 times more than in the same period of 2025. Such a sharp rise highlights the accelerating role of wind energy in the national energy balance. At the same time, solar energy production stood at 42.7 million kWh during the reporting period, reflecting a slight decrease of 1.4% compared to the first two months of 2025. This divergence suggests that while renewable energy is expanding overall, its growth trajectory varies depending on project implementation timelines and infrastructure readiness.

In broader terms, Azerbaijan's electricity, gas, and steam production, distribution, and supply sector generated 671.6 million manat worth of output in the first two months of 2026. Meanwhile, the water supply, waste treatment, and processing sector produced services valued at 93.4 million manat. These figures demonstrate that the energy transition is occurring within a wider framework of infrastructure development and public utility modernization.

A major driver behind the surge in wind energy production is the commissioning of the Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant, the largest wind energy project not only in Azerbaijan but also in the wider region. Implemented in cooperation with ACWA Power and inaugurated on January 8, 2026, the project marks a significant milestone in Azerbaijan's renewable energy strategy.

With an estimated annual generation capacity of 1 billion kWh, the plant is expected to save approximately 220 million cubic meters of natural gas each year, prevent more than 400,000 tons of carbon emissions, and supply electricity to around 300,000 households. The project, valued at approximately $300 million and financed entirely through foreign investment, also involved ChinaPower as the general contractor.

Analytically, this project illustrates several important trends: first, the increasing role of foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan's green transition; second, the strategic substitution of natural gas consumption with renewable generation; and third, the strengthening of energy security through diversification. Beyond environmental benefits, such projects enhance Azerbaijan's position as a reliable and forward-looking energy partner in the region.

Historically, Azerbaijan's renewable energy development began with more modest initiatives. The Gobustan Hybrid Power Plant, inaugurated in 2011, was the country's largest renewable facility for many years. Combining wind, solar, and biogas technologies, it is considered one of the world's first hybrid plants integrating multiple renewable sources within a single system. Built across 38 hectares, it also serves as an experimental and training center, contributing to local capacity building in renewable technologies.

Today, Azerbaijan is expanding its focus beyond wind and solar energy. With support from World Bank, the country has conducted a comprehensive assessment of geothermal resources through the report “Geothermal Resource Assessment for Direct Use Developments in Azerbaijan.” This study evaluates the country's geothermal potential, reviews the legislative framework, and outlines an action plan for future development. Such diversification indicates a long-term strategy aimed at maximizing all available renewable resources.

Hydrogen energy is another emerging priority. Azerbaijan has developed a“National Hydrogen Strategic Review,” outlining balanced, accelerated, and ambitious scenarios for green hydrogen production. These scenarios define potential domestic applications, export opportunities, and the scale of renewable capacity required. From an analytical perspective, this reflects Azerbaijan's intention not only to decarbonize its domestic energy system but also to position itself within future global hydrogen markets.

Regionally, Azerbaijan has designated the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, along with Nakhchivan, as green energy zones. Comprehensive development concepts and action plans are already being implemented, focusing on efficient use and expansion of clean energy. These initiatives are particularly significant as they align energy development with post-conflict reconstruction and regional economic revitalization.

Looking ahead, Azerbaijan aims to install up to 6 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and up to 8 gigawatts by 2033. This expansion is intended to meet domestic demand, support electricity exports, and supply emerging sectors such as data centers. The scale of these targets suggests a structural transformation of the national energy system, moving from hydrocarbon dependence toward a more balanced and sustainable energy mix.

Importantly, surplus electricity generated from these projects is expected to be exported through several interconnectors currently under development. These include the Black Sea Submarine Cable (“Caspian-Black Sea-Europe”), the“Azerbaijan-Turkiye-Europe” corridor, the“Trans-Caspian” route, and the“East-West” green energy corridor. These projects are strategically significant, as they strengthen Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energy security by enabling the transmission of clean electricity across regions.

Azerbaijan's energy transition reflects a carefully structured and multi-dimensional strategy. While oil and gas continue to play a foundational role, the rapid expansion of renewable energy, supported by foreign investment, regulatory reforms, and technological diversification, signals a clear shift toward sustainability.

The country's ability to integrate large-scale renewable projects, develop emerging sectors such as hydrogen, and establish international energy corridors positions it as a key player in the evolving global energy landscape. If current trends continue, Azerbaijan is likely to transform from a traditional hydrocarbon exporter into a regional hub for green energy production and transmission.