Coinbase Rolls Out 24/7 Stock Perpetuals For International Traders

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Coinbase has expanded its stock perpetual futures offering to eligible non-U.S. traders, delivering leveraged, cash-settled exposure to major U.S. equities and indices on its non-U.S. trading rails. The rollout, disclosed in a Friday blog post, underscores Coinbase 's ongoing effort to provide a unified platform where crypto, stocks, and event-based contracts can be accessed in a single account.

The product is not available to U.S. residents at this time, with Coinbase indicating it is working to extend the offering to additional regions in the future. Access is currently limited to retail users on Coinbase Advanced and to institutions on Coinbase International Exchange, featuring perpetual contracts tied to notable stocks such as Apple and Nvidia.

Stock perpetual futures deliver leveraged, cash-settled exposure to major U.S. equities (including Apple and Nvidia ) via Coinbase Advanced for retail clients and Coinbase International Exchange for institutions, aimed at crypto-style trading familiarity. The launch aligns with Coinbase's broader 2026 roadmap, which centers on a multi-asset,“everything exchange” built around stablecoins, its Base layer-2 network, and a brokerage model spanning crypto and traditional assets. Europe already saw a related move earlier in March, when Coinbase rolled out perpetual futures for Coinbase Advanced users across 26 MiFID-regulated countries, signaling a broader international push beyond the U.S. footprint. In the wider market, several platforms offer tokenized or perpetual equity exposure to non-U.S. traders, including Binance and Kraken, highlighting an active, competitive space for synthetic stock products and on-chain real-world assets.

Key takeawaysNon-U.S. expansion shapes Coinbase's multi-asset strategy

Coinbase framed stock perpetual futures as a core element of its non-U.S. trading expansion, presenting a format familiar to crypto traders while delivering exposure to traditional equities. The company notes that the product is not yet available to U.S. persons, but it plans to broaden coverage to additional regions over time. By offering leveraged, cash-settled exposure on both its retail-focused Coinbase Advanced platform and its institutional Coinbase International Exchange, Coinbase aims to provide a seamless cross-asset experience without requiring users to toggle between separate apps or brokers.

Coinbase's move dovetails with its stated ambition to evolve into an“everything exchange.” In January, CEO Brian Armstrong highlighted a priority to grow global access to crypto, equities, prediction markets, and commodities within a single ecosystem, emphasizing a strategy that places stablecoins, the Base network, and multi-asset brokerage at the heart of its 2026 outlook.

European rollout complements a broader regulatory push

Europe's earlier March iteration of the stock perpetual futures program rolled out under Coinbase's MiFID-compliant entity, covering 26 countries. The European effort demonstrates how Coinbase is threading regulatory compliance with product expansion, enabling non-U.S. users to trade synthetic stock products in a framework designed to align with regional oversight.

The Europe-focused expansion also mirrors a broader trajectory in which crypto-native platforms seek to bridge traditional capital markets with digital trading mechanics. As part of its multi-asset ambition, Coinbase is positioning itself to offer a spectrum of instruments-from tokens and tokens-to-equities to event-driven contracts-that can operate alongside cash equities, futures, and options in a single interface.

Rivals, regulation, and the evolving landscape for equity perps

The stock perpetual sector remains fragmented but increasingly crowded. Coinbase is entering a field where other non-U.S. platforms have ventured into equity exposure, including Binance 's equity perpetual contracts and Kraken 's tokenized-equity perpetual futures for global traders. A cluster of offshore platforms also list single-stock and index perpetuals with varying degrees of regulatory oversight. In March, the tokenization of stocks reached a notable milestone, surpassing $1 billion in on-chain value, underscoring the rapid growth of real-world assets tied to blockchain networks and the demand for cross-market access among traders.

As regulators weigh appropriate guardrails for synthetic equities and tokenized assets, Coinbase's Europe launch under a MiFID framework and its ongoing U.S. non-availability stance for this product reflect a cautious approach: expand functionality where oversight exists, while continuing to navigate the evolving rules that govern cross-border crypto and traditional markets.

Strategic significance for Coinbase's broader platform

Stock perpetual futures reinforce Coinbase's vision of a single, multi-asset marketplace. By integrating stock-like exposure with the familiar crypto trading flow, the company signals a path toward deeper liquidity and more versatile product design-an attractive proposition for traders seeking diversified exposure without managing multiple counterparties or platforms. The European rollout, paired with the ongoing push in non-U.S. regions, suggests Coinbase views global expansion as a critical lever for user acquisition and retention across its ecosystem.

What remains uncertain is the pace and geography of the U.S. configuration for stock perpetuals, and how upcoming regulatory developments might shape access, risk controls, and product scope. Investors and users should watch for further regional expansions, updates on leverage and settlement specifics, and any changes to eligibility criteria as Coinbase continues to push toward a broader, all-in-one trading experience.

Readers should keep an eye on the next steps in Coinbase's international roadmap and any official communications detailing new regions, asset coverage, and pruning of regulatory friction, which could redefine how traditional equities are accessed within crypto-native trading environments.

Source references: Coinbase's official blog post on stock perpetual futures and related corporate statements; prior European MiFID rollout announcements; ongoing market reports on tokenized stocks and cross-asset platforms.

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