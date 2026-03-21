Enemy Shelling In Izium Causes Casualties, Power Outages, And Building Damage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the Izium City Military Administration on Telegram.

The post notes that KABs struck the Verkhne Selyshche area.

“There are power outages, damage to private residential buildings, and casualties. The consequences are being assessed,” the City Military Administration adds.

Russian forces carry out nearly 30 attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and drones

Prior to this, the military warned of the threat of enemy air strikes. An air raid alert was declared in the city, after which several series of explosions were heard.

As reported by Ukrinform, a police officer was kille in an airstrike on Izium.