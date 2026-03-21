Dr Tom Chesser, Rise Up Media & Marketing LLC, Will Be Attending CPAC 2026 In Dallas, TX, Celebrating The United States Of America's 250Th Birthday, We The People

MENAFN - GetNews) Tom Chesser joins March Chadwick and The Constitution Arts Society, bringing the MAGA Gras Experience to CPAC 2026, obtaining remarkable stories & art, and showcasing "We the People". March 25th-28th, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention center, Grapevine, TX







MAGA Event – MAGAgras at CPAC 2026 in Dallas, Texas

MAGA'S“Make Art Great Again.“ Experience the event of a lifetime where art brings calm, beauty, and reflection. It will encourage guests to pause, appreciate the moment, and find peace through creative live expression. Whether at this historic gathering, their mission is to create a thoughtful atmosphere that preserves privacy, inspires wonder, and captures meaningful moments with intention. CPAC 2026 is part of a special year celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America. The latest in the CPAC Freedom First Movement is Home to the most influential gatherings of FREEDOM FIGHTERS in the world.

March Chadwick, the founder of The Constitution Arts Society, the founding entity for the MAGA Brands – Make Art Great Again – Make Athletes Great Again – Make Architecture Great Again – Make Agriculture Great Again – Make All-Natural Great Again, all a part of the MAGAgras Experience.

MAGAgras was first introduced 2020 in Long Island New York, as a counter revolution supported all over – Greenport, Montauk, revived in 2026 for The United States of America's 250th birthday with the fusion of American food, art and culture referencing the unique and wonderful New Orleans tradition – Fat Tuesday know as a celebration of cuisine, music, dance, art, and culture.

March would like to say.“Thank you to all the artists and talented people of the Constitution Arts Society for promoting their mission through their trademark brands: MAGA – Make Art Great Again, and MAGA – Make Athletes Great Again, and MAGAgras, which are designed to reach American voters through the influence of Art and Athletics. Their approach and desire are to create a movement of patriotic Americans to launch their own MAGAgras events in celebration of the 250th Anniversary of the United States.”

March strongly believes that“The United States of America continues to exist because of its Constitution and that MAGAgras is a celebration of We the People who make up the living Constitution”

The Constitution Arts Society is thankful for the recent 501 (c) (3) donation from New York art collector and philanthropist Anthony Buhl, a passionate conservative in Manhattan. Anthony is a humble, sensitive, and generous man, finding his path through the wonderful faith of Happy Science, under the guidance of Minister Yushi Hagimoto. Both are courageous supporters of conservative values and the Trump administration. Anthony and Yushi have agreed to join the Constitution Arts Society, 501(c)(3), as teammates and supporters at the 2026 CPAC in Dallas. Anthony Buhl has been part of ACE for the Homeless with his father, Henry Buhl, philanthropist, community activist and art collector, helping impoverished people attain a better life for over 33 years. Another proud sponsor is Venom Carbon, which engineers and manufactures advanced carbon fiber composite solutions that are lighter, stronger, and more durable than traditional materials.

Joining CPAC 2026 is Jessica Ross Gomilla, CEO of Hip Hop Grub Spot, who is aligned with Washington, D.C. lobbyist partners Potomac International Partners, who have influence with nearly every minority mayor in the nation. Thanks to Jessica and her partners in music, film, and politics, they conceived a plan to celebrate United America's 250th anniversary with MAGAgras-nationwide events featuring food and art, similar to the American tradition of Mardi Gras. Jessica has reached out to Nikki Minaj and Rick Ross, partners in Hip Hop Grub Spot, who have all expressed interest in attending.

Also joining is local media partner, Chris Yates – Dallas Express Sports News, who will be covering the event. The Dallas Express Sports Network's merger with the local news outlet Dallas Express News is a brilliant strategic business move to reach an audience exceeding 5M daily viewers. Dallas-Fort Worth's most prominent newspaper writers, TV producers and personalities are teaming up to launch a whole new platform dedicated to sports coverage.

Recently, Tom Chesser featured March Chadwick, Founder of MAGA – Make Art Great Again & The Constitution Arts Society, brought MAGA Gras 2026 To The Great State of Texas with Two Life-Changing Events in Business Innovators Magazine

March Chadwick is a LEED AP architect and a member of the American Institute of Architects, the Building Smart Alliance, the Municipal Arts Society, the Cooper Hewitt Design Museum, the Queens Chamber of Commerce, and numerous community groups. He is an award-winning architect licensed in four states who holds a Master of Architecture from the Georgia Institute of Technology, a B.A. from the University of Tennessee, and certificates from Paolo Soleri's Arcosanti Workshop and the Boston Architectural Centre, and is a member of MIT's Entrepreneurship Club and New York University. March has taught as an adjunct faculty member in the Civil Engineering department of the Polytechnic Institute of New York University (NYU-Poly). M.Arch has taught at Cooper Union School for the Advancement of Arts and Sciences and New York City College of Technology and has contributed as a guest studio critic at Pratt Institute and the New York School of Interior Design.

Dr Tom Chesser is a super-connector and founder of Rise Up Media & Marketing LLC, a media and marketing consultant with 35+ years of experience. Recently became a three-time International Best-Selling co-author and holds the title of Authority Branding and Positioning Specialist. He has a degree in Theology and an Honorary Degree in International Business. Shortly after retiring from AT&T Advertising Solutions, he was awarded the Authority Branding & Positioning Agency. Additionally, a contributing writer for Authority PressWire, Small Business Trendsetters Magazine, Business Innovators Magazine, TEDx Community, Buzzfeed, and Today's Show Community.

Chesser provides media-worthy articles to over 750 Major Media outlets, using third-party recognition and validation to help clients be seen by their industries, potential clients, and Google as authorities in their field of expertise.

MAGA Gras – CPAC 2026 Dallas, TX

March 25th @ 8:00 am – March 28th @ 5:00 pm

Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center

1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA

Show: Constitution Arts Society / MAGA Gras

Outlet: Arts and Culture

Approved Timeslot: Wed-Fri 10-5 PM CT

Producer: March Chadwick

Email:...

CPAC has connected March Chadwick with several people in the administration or Congress who are willing to spend time on interviews, portrait making, and tokenization of the living constitution.

Here is the link to book time slot appointments with artists and politicians For more information on how to be featured in Business Innovators Magazine, contact Tom Chesser at 210-289-5996 or email...