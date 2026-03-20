India Celebrates Eid-Ul-Fitr, Know It's Deep Spiritual Significance

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is considered one of the most sacred periods in Islam. It commemorates the revelation of the Holy Book, the Quran, to Prophet Muhammad through the angel Gabriel. During this month, Muslims observe fasting from dawn to dusk, engage in increased prayer, and focus on spiritual reflection and self-discipline.

The day begins with a special congregational prayer held shortly after sunrise. Unlike daily prayers, this prayer does not include the traditional call to prayer and features additional recitations praising God. Before attending the prayer, Muslims are required to give charity, ensuring that those in need can also participate in the celebrations.

It is customary to eat something, often dates, before heading for the prayers and to wear new or their finest clothes, reflecting the joyous nature of the occasion.