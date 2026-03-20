NATO Mission Temporarily Withdraws From Iraq Amid Tensions: Media

MENAFN - IANS) Baghdad, March 21 (IANS) The NATO mission in Iraq has commenced the temporary withdrawal of its personnel from the country due to security concerns, a high-ranking security source told the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The source described the move as a temporary measure prompted by the ongoing conflict and concerns over the safety of mission members, adding that they will return as soon as the war ends and the security situation in Iraq stabilises, Xinhua news agency reported quoting INA.

The NATO Mission Iraq, a non-combat advisory one, was established in 2018 at the request of the Iraqi government to strengthen its security sector.

The noncombat mission was created in 2018 at the request of Iraqi authorities to help the country as officials sought to bolster its security forces and fight against terrorism. NATO personnel trained members of Iraq's security forces but weren't deployed with them during combat operations, according to the alliance.

US Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, the commander of NATO's forces in Europe, thanked Iraq and allies for assisting in the relocation.

"I would also like to thank the dedicated men and women of NATO Mission Iraq, who continued their mission throughout this period. They are true professionals," Grynkewich said in a statement Friday.

The temporary exit occurs amid heightened tensions following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran starting on February 28, to which Iran and its regional allies responded with attacks on Israeli and US interests across the Middle East.