Kyrgyzstan's Economy Expands In First Months Of The Year
The statement was made by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, during a regular government meeting.
According to him, the country recorded significant GDP growth in the construction sector, which expanded by 23.2%, as well as in services (6.7%) and agriculture (2.6%).
The meeting also reviewed budget execution, with the tax and customs services, as well as the Ministry of Finance, presenting data on revenue performance and the utilization of funds.
Furthermore, participants emphasized the need to ensure the timely and full implementation of budget targets.
Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan is a landlocked economy in Central Asia, with growth largely driven by construction, services, agriculture, and gold mining. The country has maintained relatively strong economic momentum in recent years, supported by domestic demand and infrastructure development.
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