NASA May Expand Spacex's Role In Lunar Mission

MENAFN - AzerNews) NASA is reportedly reassessing its plans for a future Moon landing, with a possible shift that would reduce the role of Boeing while expanding the involvement of SpaceX,reports.

At the center of this reconsideration is Starship, which is expected to play a far more significant role in transporting astronauts and cargo to lunar orbit. The spacecraft's fully reusable design and high payload capacity could make it a cornerstone of upcoming missions.

Under the original architecture, Space Launch System (SLS) was intended to launch a crew of four aboard the Orion capsule, developed by Lockheed Martin. Once in lunar orbit, the Orion spacecraft would dock with the Starship lunar lander, which would then ferry astronauts down to the Moon's surface.

However, new internal discussions suggest that NASA may rebalance responsibilities within the mission. Starship could take on a more central role-not only as a lander but potentially as a primary transport system-reflecting growing confidence in SpaceX's rapid development cycle and recent testing progress.

Interestingly, this shift also highlights a broader transformation in the space industry: traditional government-led programs are increasingly relying on commercial partners. If implemented, the new plan could accelerate timelines and reduce costs, while also marking a significant milestone in the evolution of public–private collaboration in deep space exploration.