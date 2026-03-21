Heavy Security Deployed In Delhi's Uttam Nagar To Ensure Calm During Eid

Despite earlier apprehensions about possible tension in the locality, the situation has remained completely under control, largely due to the strong and visible police presence across sensitive points in the area.

Visuals from the morning Eid prayers reflected an atmosphere of calm and mutual cooperation, with residents coming together to observe the occasion in a peaceful manner.

Officials stated that law enforcement agencies have effectively ensured order on the ground, allowing religious observances to take place smoothly without any disruption or security concerns.

To sustain this stability, a sizable deployment of approximately 150 to 200 police personnel has been stationed outside the Uttam Nagar police station.

The personnel have been working in rotation to ensure round-the-clock vigilance and a continuous security cover in the neighbourhood.

Authorities said this proactive approach is aimed at preventing any untoward incident and ensuring that peace prevails throughout the day, allowing citizens to celebrate without fear.

The stepped-up security measures follow the Delhi High Court's direction on Thursday, which instructed the police and local administration in Uttam Nagar to take all necessary steps to maintain peace and ensure a secure environment during the Eid festivities.

Tensions in the area had escalated earlier following an incident on the day of Holi, when a minor altercation spiralled into a violent clash that resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man, Tarun Kumar.

According to police officials, the dispute began after a water balloon thrown by a child accidentally burst near a woman. Although the child's family apologised immediately, the situation worsened after an argument broke out between the two communities.

Investigators said the woman later called her relatives to the spot, after which members of both families, belonging to different communities, got involved in a violent confrontation.

Tarun Kumar, who was returning to his home after celebrating Holi with friends, was allegedly intercepted in a lane near his residence and surrounded by the attackers.

Police said he was brutally assaulted with iron rods, sticks, bricks and stones, leading to severe head injuries. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Following this, there was communal tension in the area.