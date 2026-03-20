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Could Dubai's AI Feeding Stations Be A Game-Changer For Stray Animals?
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) {"component":"Story","props":{"story_slug":"how-dubai-ai-feeding-ehsan-stations-help-stray-animals","story_data":{"id":"4631e097-fb1e-4826-a2d9-69ae594773fa","headline":"Could Dubai's AI-powered feeding stations be a game-changer for stray animals?","wordcount":445,"seo":{"meta_description":"Dubai's AI-powered feeding stations for stray animals mark a significant step in humane animal care, but experts stress the need for complementary neutering programs to control populations","meta_title":"Could Dubai's AI feeding stations be a game-changer for stray animals?","meta_keywords":[],"claim_reviews":{"story":null}},"author_name":"Azza Al Ali","tags":[],"cache_tags":["s\/7383\/4631e097","a\/7383\/2184989"],"story_content_id":"4631e097-fb1e-4826-a2d9-69ae594773fa","slug":"uae\/how-dubai-ai-feeding-ehsan-stations-help-stray-animals","linked_stories":{"d0070e23-bd59-4b6d-b964-cd502d1ec3d3":{"author_name":"Khaleej Times Staff","headline":"Dubai launches AI-powered feeding stations for stray animals","story_content_id":"d0070e23-bd59-4b6d-b964-cd502d1ec3d3","slug":"uae\/dubai-ai-powered-feeding-stations-stray-animals","sections":[{"domain_slug":"","slug":"uae","name":"UAE","section_url":"https:\/\/\/uae","id":85786,"parent_id":0,"display_name":"UAE News","collection":{"slug":"uae","name":"UAE","id":195297},"data":{}}],"hero_image_metadata":{"width":1024,"height":1536,"mime_type":"image\/jpeg","file_size":729907,"file_name":"IMG1262.JPG.jpeg","focus_point":[649,885]},"hero_image_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-08\/vfdsrxs0\/IMG1262.JPG.jpeg","url":"https:\/\/\/uae\/dubai-ai-powered-feeding-stations-stray-animals","content_updated_at":1772992206011,"author_id":2297290,"first_published_at":1772991517438,"authors":[{"id":2297290,"name":"Khaleej Times Staff","slug":"khaleej-times-staff","avatar_url":"","avatar_s3_key":"","twitter_handle":"","bio":"","public_email":"","highlighted_name":"","avatar_thumb_image":"","avatar_medium_image":"","avatar_large_image":"","avatar_original_image":""}],"thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-08\/vfdsrxs0\/IMG1262.JPG.jpeg?width=200","medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-08\/vfdsrxs0\/IMG1262.JPG.jpeg?width=400","large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-08\/vfdsrxs0\/IMG1262.JPG.jpeg?width=800","original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-08\/vfdsrxs0\/IMG1262.JPG.jpeg"},"59d3243e-8f72-4742-8d04-e3a78ddcaf30":{"author_name":"Somya Mehta","headline":"\u2018No pet left behind\u2019: Meet UAE-based volunteer group rescuing abandoned pets","story_content_id":"59d3243e-8f72-4742-8d04-e3a78ddcaf30","slug":"lifestyle\/uae-whatsapp-network-rescuing-abandoned-pets","sections":[{"domain_slug":"","slug":"lifestyle","name":"Lifestyle","section_url":"https:\/\/\/lifestyle","id":85741,"parent_id":0,"display_name":"Life","collection":{"slug":"lifestyle","name":"Life","id":195252},"data":{}}],"hero_image_metadata":{"width":1044,"height":552,"mime_type":"image\/jpeg","file_size":113122,"file_name":"Screenshot-2026-03-11-at-6.39.51-PM.png","focus_point":[500,144]},"hero_image_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-11\/nuyimu9d\/Screenshot-2026-03-11-at-6.39.51-PM.png","url":"https:\/\/\/lifestyle\/uae-whatsapp-network-rescuing-abandoned-pets","content_updated_at":1773279900167,"author_id":2173915,"first_published_at":1773240035847,"authors":[{"id":2173915,"name":"Somya Mehta","slug":"somya-mehta","avatar_url":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-03\/hnw8a4eo\/Screenshot_2025_07_03_at_1_50_18_PM.png","avatar_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-03\/hnw8a4eo\/Screenshot_2025_07_03_at_1_50_18_PM.png","twitter_handle":"","bio":"Somya Mehta is a Senior Features Writer at Khaleej Times, who contributes extensively to the UAE's arts, culture, and lifestyle scene. When not engrossed in writing, you'll find her on the hunt for the next best solo travel destination or indulging in podcast binges.","public_email":"","highlighted_name":"","avatar_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-03\/hnw8a4eo\/Screenshot_2025_07_03_at_1_50_18_PM.png?width=124&height=124&mode=crop","avatar_medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-03\/hnw8a4eo\/Screenshot_2025_07_03_at_1_50_18_PM.png?width=400","avatar_large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-03\/hnw8a4eo\/Screenshot_2025_07_03_at_1_50_18_PM.png?width=800","avatar_original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-03\/hnw8a4eo\/Screenshot_2025_07_03_at_1_50_18_PM.png"}],"thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-11\/nuyimu9d\/Screenshot-2026-03-11-at-6.39.51-PM.png?width=200","medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-11\/nuyimu9d\/Screenshot-2026-03-11-at-6.39.51-PM.png?width=400","large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-11\/nuyimu9d\/Screenshot-2026-03-11-at-6.39.51-PM.png?width=800","original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-11\/nuyimu9d\/Screenshot-2026-03-11-at-6.39.51-PM.png"},"c82f1549-e89a-4faf-8162-eff8d41f7232":{"author_name":"Nasreen Abdulla","headline":"Pet owners relocating from UAE face tough choices amid regional tensions","story_content_id":"c82f1549-e89a-4faf-8162-eff8d41f7232","slug":"uae\/pet-owners-relocating-from-uae-face-tough-choices-amid-regional-tensions","sections":[{"domain_slug":"","slug":"uae","name":"UAE","section_url":"https:\/\/\/uae","id":85786,"parent_id":0,"display_name":"UAE News","collection":{"slug":"uae","name":"UAE","id":195297},"data":{}}],"hero_image_metadata":{"width":612,"height":344,"mime_type":"image\/jpeg","file_size":38263,"file_name":"PETS.jpg","focus_point":[307,125]},"hero_image_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-03\/781y95sj\/PETS.jpg","url":"https:\/\/\/uae\/pet-owners-relocating-from-uae-face-tough-choices-amid-regional-tensions","content_updated_at":1773478940308,"author_id":2173925,"first_published_at":1773450000000,"authors":[{"id":2173925,"name":"Nasreen Abdulla","slug":"nasreen-abdulla","avatar_url":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-01\/02hi8u5f\/Screenshot_2025_07_01_at_12_38_11_PM.png","avatar_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-01\/02hi8u5f\/Screenshot_2025_07_01_at_12_38_11_PM.png","twitter_handle":"","bio":"Nasreen Abdulla is a Special Correspondent covering food, tech and human interest stories. When not challenged by deadlines, you\u2019ll find her pulling off submissions on the jiu jitsu mats.","public_email":"","highlighted_name":"","avatar_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-01\/02hi8u5f\/Screenshot_2025_07_01_at_12_38_11_PM.png?width=124&height=124&mode=crop","avatar_medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-01\/02hi8u5f\/Screenshot_2025_07_01_at_12_38_11_PM.png?width=400","avatar_large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-01\/02hi8u5f\/Screenshot_2025_07_01_at_12_38_11_PM.png?width=800","avatar_original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2025-07-01\/02hi8u5f\/Screenshot_2025_07_01_at_12_38_11_PM.png"}],"thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-03\/781y95sj\/PETS.jpg?width=200","medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-03\/781y95sj\/PETS.jpg?width=400","large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-03\/781y95sj\/PETS.jpg?width=800","original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-03\/781y95sj\/PETS.jpg"}},"last_published_at":1774054800000,"subheadline":"Residents and animal rescuers say the smart feeding stations are a positive step but stress the need for sterilisation programmes to manage stray populations","alternative":{"home":{},"social":{}},"sections":[{"domain-slug":null,"slug":"uae","name":"UAE","section-url":"https:\/\/\/uae","id":85786,"parent-id":null,"display-name":"UAE News","collection":{"slug":"uae","name":"UAE","id":195297},"data":null}],"publishedjson":[],"owner_name":"Azza Al Ali","custom_slug":"How Dubai AI feeding Ehsan stations help stray animals","push_notification":"","hero_image_metadata":{"width":612,"height":408,"mime_type":"image\/jpeg","file_size":27565,"file_name":"pet.jpg","focus_point":[306,159]},"entities":[],"published_at":1774054800000,"summary":"","push_notification_title":"","external_id":"","canonical_url":"","hero_image_hyperlink":"","status":"published","hero_image_attribution":"Getty Images\/iStockphoto","hero_image_alt_text":"","hero_image_S3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-20\/iz9gt0wz\/pet.jpg","cards":[{"story_elements":[{"id":"172b16e5-7a23-4a3b-8260-b1710a1f1164","type":"text","family_id":"4b32b570-d21c-4ac0-a2ff-da502b93e448","page_url":"\/story\/4631e097-fb1e-4826-a2d9-69ae594773fa\/element\/172b16e5-7a23-4a3b-8260-b1710a1f1164","title":"","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"Some Dubai residents have welcomed a new initiative aimed at supporting stray animals, after the launch of the \u2018Ehsan Stations\u2019 programme by Dubai Municipality, which introduces AI-powered feeding stations for strays<\/a> across the emirate.<\/p>The initiative uses smart devices designed to identify stray animals<\/a> and dispense food automatically, while also collecting data to help authorities better understand and manage stray populations. The project is currently being rolled out through 12 stations installed in selected locations across the emirate, including public parks and facilities operated by Dubai Holding.<\/p>For many residents involved in animal welfare<\/a>, the initiative represents a step toward a more organised and humane approach to caring for stray animals. Entrepreneur Lorna Bancroft said she was encouraged to see technology being used to address the issue.<\/p>Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.<\/a><\/strong><\/p>\u201cI think it\u2019s a very positive and progressive step,\u201d she said. \u201cThe fact that Dubai Municipality is exploring technology and innovation to support animal welfare shows a real commitment to improving the situation for stray animals.\u201d<\/p>"},{"id":"2e73f298-56d1-47a1-b1a6-614cf2f31296","type":"image","family_id":"325f2c8e-3699-40fb-8967-39cd2a8fbdef","page_url":"\/story\/4631e097-fb1e-4826-a2d9-69ae594773fa\/element\/2e73f298-56d1-47a1-b1a6-614cf2f31296","title":"
Lorna Bancroft <\/p><\/div>","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"","image_attribution":"","alt_text":"","hyperlink":"","image_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-20\/umbd790c\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-20-at-10.17.20-PM.jpeg","thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-20\/umbd790c\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-20-at-10.17.20-PM.jpeg?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,497,331","medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-20\/umbd790c\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-20-at-10.17.20-PM.jpeg?width=180&height=120&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,497,331","gallery_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-20\/umbd790c\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-20-at-10.17.20-PM.jpeg?width=600&height=400&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,497,331","large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-20\/umbd790c\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-20-at-10.17.20-PM.jpeg?width=600&height=400&format=auto","original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-20\/umbd790c\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-20-at-10.17.20-PM.jpeg","hero_image_metadata":{"width":497,"height":351,"mime_type":"image\/jpeg","file_size":19080,"file_name":"WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-20-at-10.17.20-PM.jpeg","focus_point":[230,121]},"section_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-20\/umbd790c\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-20-at-10.17.20-PM.jpeg?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,497,331","sub_section_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-20\/umbd790c\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-20-at-10.17.20-PM.jpeg?width=600&height=400&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,497,331","sub_section_more":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-20\/umbd790c\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-20-at-10.17.20-PM.jpeg?width=230&height=153&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,497,331","home_gallery_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-20\/umbd790c\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-20-at-10.17.20-PM.jpeg?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,497,331","home_gallery_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-20\/umbd790c\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-20-at-10.17.20-PM.jpeg?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,497,331","home_230_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-20\/umbd790c\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-20-at-10.17.20-PM.jpeg?width=230&height=153&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,497,331","home_600_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-20\/umbd790c\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-20-at-10.17.20-PM.jpeg?width=600&height=400&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,497,331","home_450_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-20\/umbd790c\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-20-at-10.17.20-PM.jpeg?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,0,497,331"},{"id":"0abafcf7-5180-45b5-8be6-b9b0edfb6df7","type":"text","family_id":"327053bb-2d35-40b6-8104-0acb80a0212a","page_url":"\/story\/4631e097-fb1e-4826-a2d9-69ae594773fa\/element\/0abafcf7-5180-45b5-8be6-b9b0edfb6df7","title":"","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"However, she noted that feeding programmes alone cannot solve the wider challenge of stray animal populations.<\/p>\u201cThe key issue is population control, so feeding initiatives need to go hand-in-hand with strong neutering programmes to prevent numbers from increasing,\u201d Bancroft added. She also highlighted the role played by volunteers who already dedicate significant time and resources to caring for stray animals across communities.<\/p>Long-time cat rescuer Steve Carpenter, from Wales, also expressed support for the initiative, saying structured feeding can make a significant difference when properly managed. Carpenter has lived in the region for 13 years and previously helped run a feeding and rescue programme during the site\u2019s preparation for Expo 2020 Dubai.<\/p>Carpenter added that communities involved in rescue work would welcome the expansion of the programme, but emphasised that long-term success depends on pairing feeding stations with Trap\u2013Neuter\u2013Return (TNR) programmes to stabilise stray populations.<\/p>"},{"id":"0fc30b60-261c-47df-93ad-3dfe166fa60d","type":"image","family_id":"d1cd4cdf-cd3f-4c26-8e8e-6ba081721b59","page_url":"\/story\/4631e097-fb1e-4826-a2d9-69ae594773fa\/element\/0fc30b60-261c-47df-93ad-3dfe166fa60d","title":"
Steve khaleejtimes\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-19\/8dcy4399\/Steve-Carpenter?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=crop&rect=0,89,313,209"},{"id":"7470adab-ae89-46c9-b5b8-a412ddeed593","type":"text","family_id":"faf2a7f3-8350-42e9-979c-2d42d240eb7d","page_url":"\/story\/4631e097-fb1e-4826-a2d9-69ae594773fa\/element\/7470adab-ae89-46c9-b5b8-a412ddeed593","title":"","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"Animal lovers echoed similar views. Deepika Vasanth, a pet owner who cares for several animals at home, said the initiative reflects the country\u2019s growing commitment to animal welfare.<\/p>\u201cIt\u2019s really nice to see something being done for stray animals in a more organised way,\u201d she said. \u201cThere are so many people who want to help, but don\u2019t always know the best way to do it, so having structured feeding stations is a positive step.\u201d<\/p>"},{"id":"36e020c4-b5c1-4499-851b-52856c1d8a1c","type":"image","family_id":"5955bef4-8e8f-4969-8f35-17c527d27eca","page_url":"\/story\/4631e097-fb1e-4826-a2d9-69ae594773fa\/element\/36e020c4-b5c1-4499-851b-52856c1d8a1c","title":"
Deepika Vasanth<\/p><\/div>","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"","image_attribution":"","alt_text":"","hyperlink":"","image_s3_key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-19\/418yhcam\/Deepika_.jpeg","thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-19\/418yhcam\/Deepika_.jpeg?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","medium_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-19\/418yhcam\/Deepika_.jpeg?width=180&height=120&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","gallery_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-19\/418yhcam\/Deepika_.jpeg?width=600&height=400&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","large_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-19\/418yhcam\/Deepika_.jpeg?width=600&height=400&format=auto","original_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-19\/418yhcam\/Deepika_.jpeg","hero_image_metadata":{"width":2596,"height":2788,"mime_type":"image\/jpeg","file_size":1020781,"file_name":"","focus_point":[]},"section_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-19\/418yhcam\/Deepika_.jpeg?width=350&height=233&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","sub_section_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-19\/418yhcam\/Deepika_.jpeg?width=600&height=400&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","sub_section_more":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-19\/418yhcam\/Deepika_.jpeg?width=230&height=153&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","home_gallery_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-19\/418yhcam\/Deepika_.jpeg?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","home_gallery_thumb_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-19\/418yhcam\/Deepika_.jpeg?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","home_230_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-19\/418yhcam\/Deepika_.jpeg?width=230&height=153&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","home_600_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-19\/418yhcam\/Deepika_.jpeg?width=600&height=400&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur","home_450_image":"https:\/\/imgengine.khaleejtimes.com\/khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-19\/418yhcam\/Deepika_.jpeg?width=450&height=300&format=auto&mode=fill&fill=blur"},{"id":"3d2da0d7-b1ff-4732-9f42-861f26a83e81","type":"text","family_id":"cf77aedd-8492-4f76-ac1a-4b3d324de076","page_url":"\/story\/4631e097-fb1e-4826-a2d9-69ae594773fa\/element\/3d2da0d7-b1ff-4732-9f42-861f26a83e81","title":"","description":"","metadata":{},"subtype":"","text":"She added that while feeding stations can improve welfare by providing reliable food sources, they should be combined with sterilisation programmes and adoption campaigns to create long-term solutions.<\/p>"}],"event_updated":-1,"updated_date":1774032928534,"added_date":-1,"status":"draft","id":"b8e04f4a-1621-47f7-81b4-3127aec548a9","content_id":"b8e04f4a-1621-47f7-81b4-3127aec548a9","metadata":{"social-share":{"shareable":false,"title":"Could Dubai's AI-powered feeding stations be a game-changer for stray animals?","message":null,"image":{"key":"khaleejtimes-english\/2026-03-20\/umbd790c\/WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-20-at-10.17.20-PM.jpeg","url":null,"attribution":"","caption":null,"alt-text":"","metadata":{"width":497,"height":351,"mime-type":"image\/jpeg","file-size":19080,"file-name":"WhatsApp-Image-2026-03-20-at-10.17.20-PM.jpeg","focus-point":[230,121]}}},"attributes":{}}},{"story_elements":[{"id":"5ea944e0-873b-4043-bc31-103a253613f5","type":"text","family_id":"741eb0c9-b9a9-4927-8110-612da827c791","page_url":"\/story\/4631e097-fb1e-4826-a2d9-69ae594773fa\/element\/5ea944e0-873b-4043-bc31-103a253613f5","title":"","description":"","metadata":
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