Three More Children Returned From TOT Of Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

“Three more children have been returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region,” the message reads.

It is noted that the children are currently safe, working with psychologists, making plans, and gradually returning to normal life.

As the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration added, the rescue took place as part of the President of Ukraine's“Bring Kids Back UA” initiative with the assistance of the charitable organization Save Ukraine.

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Prokudin emphasizes that the enemy is intensifying pressure, introducing year-round conscription, and making return routes increasingly dangerous.

As reported by Ukrinform, to date, the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative has already succeeded in returning 2,048 Ukrainian childre from the temporarily occupied territories and Russia. With the assistance of the Ombudsman's Office, 424 children were returned from this number.

Photo: Bring Kids Back UA