Lilette Dubey Recalls Her Father's Emotions At Her Bidaai, Pays Tribute With A Jagjit Singh Song

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress and Theatre personality Lilette Dubey took a deep emotional trip down memory lane as she recalled her Bidaai day and expressed how her father was emotional.

The actress shared a rare, intimate photograph with her father, marking his birthday with a heartfelt note.

Reflecting on a poignant moment from her bidai, she described how her father's expression captured“love, happiness and sadness all rolled into one.”

She wrote,“At my bidai..dads's expression.. such a picture of love, happiness and sadness all rolled into one..

That circle of unconditional love & fierce protection that only a wonderful father can give you..Miss it and miss you Daddy..love you always..Happy Birthday..a song from Jagjit Singh one of your favourites”

The first picture, seemingly from her wedding, shows a tender exchange between Lilette and her father.

The second picture offers a glimpse into her childhood, where a young Lilette is seen sitting in her father's lap, with his arms wrapped around her lovingly.

Her tribute for her father was paired with a nod to one of his favourite songs by Jagjit Singh.

Talking about Lillete Dubey, on the professional front, with notable work in both theatre and Bollywood, the actress has built a commendable career.

She is best known for her film performances in movies like Zubeidaa, Monsoon Wedding, Chalte Chalte, Baghban, Kal Ho Naa Ho, My Brother... Nikhil, Delhi in a Day, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and many others.

–IANS

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