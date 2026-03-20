Puducherry Polls: N Rangasamy To Be NDA's CM Face, Says Mandaviya

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya declared that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would contest the upcoming Puducherry assembly polls under the leadership of current Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while talking to the reoporters said "...We hope that we win the election, our alliance will form the government under the leadership of N. Rangasamy. CM Rangasamy is our leader..."

NDA Finalises Seat-Sharing Agreement

Meanwhile, on Friday, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties in Puducherry reached a seat-sharing agreement, with the All India N R Congress (AINRC) set to contest in 16 constituencies and the BJP on 10 seats in the April 9 Assembly elections. According to the BJP, NDA partners AIADMK and Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) will contest on two seats each.

Chief Minister and NR Congress leader, N Rangasamy, after meeting Union Minister and BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya, confirmed to continue their alliance with the BJP in the Union Territory. Earlier on Friday, Puducherry BJP in an X post announced, "NDA rule in Puducherry is once again assured. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, along with NR Congress leader N Rangasamy and our State President VP Ramalingame, have successfully concluded the seat-sharing agreement."

Opposition Camp Prepares for Polls

On March 6, in the Opposition camp, the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) formed a seven-member committee to hold formal discussions with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regarding alliance matters and also to deliberate on seat-sharing arrangements for the elections. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Political Executive Committee (PEC) of the PPCC held at the party office in Puducherry.

Election Schedule and Past Results

The Union Territory of Puducherry is all set to hold the 2026 Assembly Election on April 9 in a single phase, with counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. The current term of the 30-member Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory is set to expire on June 15.

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, AINRC emerged as the largest party with 10 seats, followed by DMK with six seats, while BJP and Congress won six seats each. The voter turnout was recorded at 84.8 per cent. While in the 2016 elections, Congress had secured a majority with 15 seats, AINRC won eight seats, AIADMK bagged four seats, and DMK got two seats, with voter turnout at 83.6 per cent. (ANI)

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