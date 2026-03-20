LPG Cylinder Price Today: Check How Much Domestic And Commercial Gas Costs In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata On 21 March

MENAFN - Live Mint) With the ongoing conflict in West Asia entering its fourth week, supply chain disruptions, particularly through critical routes like the Strait of Hormuz, have impacted India's cooking gas availability.

Even as shortages were reported in parts of the country, the government has continued to reassure the public that domestic reserves of crude and refined fuel are sufficient to handle current demand.

India remains particularly exposed to global energy shocks as the world's third-largest oil consumer, with heavy dependence on West Asian suppliers. Countries like Qatar and Saudi Arabia account for a substantial share of its import as over 40% of crude imports and 90% of of its LPG imports are sourced from conflict-hit West Asia region.

India sources oil from alternative suppliers

The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has also forced India to look for alternative suppliers. To fill the gap, the country has increased its intake from West Africa and Russia. However, these "alternative" routes come higher freight and insurance charges.

In response to the nationwide shortage, the government had earlier implemented a tiered distribution strategy, prioritising supplies to domestic households, while reducing supply to commercial establishments, such as hotels and eateries.

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Meanwhile, Gujarat government said that registered citizens can now easily book cooking gas via multiple digital platforms, such as WhatsApp, missed calls, SMS, mobile applications, and official company portals. "In addition, cylinders can also be booked via partner wallets or banking apps through the Bharat Bill Payment System," it said in a release reported by PTI.

Change in LPG prices:

The government has raised the cost of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders amid disruptions in supply.

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinder rose by ₹60, while the price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder was increased by ₹144 in early March across major metro cities.

No revisions have been made since. Hence, LPG cylinder prices remain steady across the country.

Price of domestic and commercial LPG in Indian cities - full list

Below is the list of prices for domestic and commercial LPG cylinders across major Indian cities.

It's important to note that there will be slight differences in LPG prices across the states, due to the local Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Panic easing among people

At a media briefing held on Thursday, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that around 55 lakh bookings were made, down from 57 lakh on the previous day, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, pre-war average booking per day was 50-55 lakh.

"Panic booking is coming down," she was quoted as saying by the agency. She also added that the government continues to prioritise the supply of available LPG to domestic households.

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However, she warned that“LPG (supply) situation remains worrisome, but there is no dry out at any LPG distributor.”

Speak of commercial gas supply, Sharma said that in the last week, 11,300 tonnes of commercial LPG were given to commercial establishments.

She further noted that domestic LPG production has increased by over 40% in the last two weeks, and the three public sector oil marketing companies have been making normal, pre-war levels of daily deliveries of LPG refills.