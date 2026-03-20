

Round brilliant leads demand: Whiteflash reports that round diamonds accounted for 62.9% of recent sales, keeping a commanding lead over every other shape.

Oval is the top fancy shape: Oval diamonds represented 11.6% of sales, making them the strongest-performing non-round option in Whiteflash data. Original market insight for buyers: The rankings are based on actual Whiteflash sales across engagement rings and loose diamonds, offering a real-world snapshot of buyer preferences in 2026.

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"Most popular diamond shapes in 2026, led by round brilliant and oval, based on recent Whiteflash sales data."A range of diamond shapes reflecting Whiteflash's 2026 sales trends, where round dominates and fancy cuts continue to attract buyers.



Most popular diamond shapes 2026 Data released by Whiteflash provides a clear look at what buyers are actually choosing, using recent company sales across engagement rings and loose diamonds rather than forecasts or general trend commentary.

Most popular diamond shapes 2026 data from Whiteflash shows that round brilliant remains the dominant choice, while oval, pear, emerald, and radiant cuts continue to attract buyers looking for distinction without giving up long-term appeal. The release gives consumers, publishers, and industry observers a source built on direct market activity, not speculation.

“Shape preference reveals how buyers navigate the interplay between tradition, personal expression, and visual performance,” said Eliezer Eber, COO of Whiteflash.“Our sales data shows the classic round brilliant still leads by a wide margin, while interest in elongated, more distinctive silhouettes-especially oval diamonds-continues to grow. For buyers, that's significant, because shape is often the first and most defining decision in determining a ring's overall look and feel.”

Why Diamond Shape Data Matters to Buyers

Diamond shape is one of the first decisions a buyer makes, and it influences everything from visual spread to overall style. Many online discussions about shape popularity rely on broad fashion narratives or recycled lists. Whiteflash approached the question differently by examining actual sales behavior across its recent engagement ring and loose diamond transactions. That makes the findings more useful for customers who want a grounded view of current demand.

What the Whiteflash Sales Data Shows

The Whiteflash ranking places round brilliant first at 62.9% of sales. Oval follows at 11.6%, making it the most popular fancy shape. Pear accounted for 5.9%, emerald for 5.7%, radiant for 5.3%, cushion for 3.7%, and princess for 3.3%. Marquise, Asscher, and heart made up smaller shares at 1.1%, 0.3%, and 0.1% respectively.

Round and Oval Define the Market

Together, round and oval represented 74.5% of Whiteflash sales in the article dataset. That concentration suggests the market still favors high-brilliance classics, while giving meaningful space to shapes that feel more individual. Round remains the benchmark for buyers who want optimal light performance and broad versatility, while oval continues to appeal to customers who want an elongated outline with strong brilliance.

Fancy Shapes Still Reflect Personal Taste

The remaining share of demand is spread across shapes with more specialized appeal. Pear, emerald, and radiant each hold a meaningful position, indicating steady interest in stones that offer softer outlines, step-cut refinement, or a more structured faceting style. For retailers and media outlets, that pattern is important because it shows shape demand is not flat. Buyers still cluster around a few leading choices, but they also reward distinctive design preferences.

Why This Supports More Informed Diamond Buying

Whiteflash is known for serving buyers who want objective information before making a diamond purchase. Shape popularity data adds a useful layer to that research process because it helps customers understand where their preferences fit within the broader market. When paired with Whiteflash standards for in-house vetting, imaging, and cut quality evaluation, this kind of data supports a more transparent and informed shopping experience.

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About Whiteflash:

Whiteflash is a thoroughly modern jeweler specializing in Ideal and Super Ideal cut diamonds, designer engagement rings, and diamond jewelry. As the exclusive home of the A CUT ABOVE® Super Ideal diamond, Whiteflash is internationally recognized for its commitment to scientific light performance verification, including ASET, Ideal-Scope, and Hearts & Arrows imaging. Operating from its headquarters in Houston, Texas, Whiteflash serves a global clientele committed to acquiring the finest cut diamonds in the world. Whiteflash is also an authorized retailer for premium bridal designers including Tacori and Verragio, and offers a lifetime trade-up program.