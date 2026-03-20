Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Poster On Results From Phase 2A Trial Of ATI-2138 At The 2026 American Academy Of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting
|Title
|Results from an Open-Label Phase 2 Trial of ATI-2138, an Investigational Oral Covalent Inhibitor of Interleukin-2-Inducible T Cell Kinase (ITK) And Janus Kinase 3 (JAK3), in Patients with Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis
|Authors
|Ajay Aggarwal1, Aparna Kaul1, Loreen Stillwell1, Nancy McGraw1, Robert Mahe1, Rakesh Basavalingappa1, Emma Huff1, David R. Anderson1, Emma Guttman2, Joseph Monahan1, Neal Walker1
|Affiliations: 1Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.; 2Department of Dermatology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY
About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel product candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of product candidates powered by a robust R&D engine. For additional information, please visit and follow Aclaris on LinkedIn.
Aclaris Therapeutics Contact:
Will Roberts
Senior Vice President
Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
(484) 329-2125
...
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