Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Poster On Results From Phase 2A Trial Of ATI-2138 At The 2026 American Academy Of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel product candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of product candidates powered by a robust R&D engine. For additional information, please visit and follow Aclaris on LinkedIn. Aclaris Therapeutics Contact:

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