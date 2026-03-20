Want To Buy Tickets For RCB's IPL 2026 First Phase Of Matches? Here's Detailed Step-By-Guide - All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) With less than 10 days to go, the buzz around Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) opening game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has already started in the first phase of the season. The defending champions play the tournament opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad to kick start IPL 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Due to the assembly elections in few of the Indian states, the IPL Governing Council has released the fixtures of the first phase where RCB will play four games. Post the Sunrisers Hyderabad game, RCB will take on Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. Also Read | Virat Kohli 'ready for another special chase' as RCB gear up for IPL 2026 While the actual tickets are about to go live, here's a detailed step by step guide for the fans to book their tickets for the home games. In an important note to all the supporters, RCB have urged everyone to not fall prey to fraudulent sources and scams. Tickets will be only available through RCB's official website and app only once the sale begins. How to buy RCB's IPL 2026 match tickets online? Visit RCB's official website Select the IPL 2026 match you want to watch Chose a preferred seating category and select specific seat (s) with the help of the stadium map. Add tickets to the cart and proceed to checkout. Complete the payment using options like credit card, debit card, UPI, net banking or digital wallet. Once the payment is done, you will receive a confirmation message on registered email address or mobile number. Also Read | Virat Kohli lands in Bengaluru for IPL 2026 amid RCB fanfare How to buy RCB's IPL 2026 match tickets offline? Head to the authorised counter at the stadium or a designated outlet, announced on RCB's official website. Check availability for preferred match and seating category at the counter. Don't forget to carry a valid ID proof like an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or passport. Complete the payment by cash, card or digital wallet and collect the ticket (s). It must be noted that the ticket holders are eligible for free metro rides in Bengaluru to avoid travel concerns. To make things easier, RCB have also provided the option to pre-book parking slots while purchasing tickets. Shuttle services for pick-up and drop near the stadium is also available. The entry of spectators at the M Chinnaswamy stadium is restricted to only Cubbon Park and Link Road. RCB's IPL 2026 fixture in first phase

Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) March 28 Sunrisers Hyderabad M. Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru 7:30 PM April 5 Chennai Super Kings M. Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru 7:30 PM April 10 Rajasthan Royals ACA Stadium, Guwahati 7:30 PM April 12 Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM

What's the prices for RCB match tickets in IPL 2026?

The price for RCB's match tickets are yet to be out. The ticket prices will be out in public once the sales open. One can get the ticket prices at the RCB's official website. The ticket prices will vary based on the seating category. While the general tickets will have little effect on one's pocket, the corporate and VIP tickets will be of higher value.

| RCB confirms 5 home matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, 2 in Raipur for IPL 2026

Meanwhile, RCB have started their preparations for IPL 2026 with Virat Kohli in attendance. Although the whole squad is yet to come in, the Indian bunch has already kick-started their preparations under the watchful eyes of head coach Andy Flower. However, unlike the previous seasons, the franchise have scrapped the RCB Unbox Event.